Aberdeen Comedy Festival Concludes Second Year

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Aberdeen Performing Arts is celebrating a second successful Aberdeen Comedy Festival after the festival came to a close on Sunday 4 October. The festival, which is supported by Aberdeen Inspired, ran over three weekends, Saturday 19 September - Sunday 4 October 2026, welcoming over 17,000 comedy fans to 45 gigs and events across the Granite City, including the Ye Had Ti Be There photography exhibition.

Scotland's own breakthrough global live comedy sensation, Connor Burns provided the last laugh, playing to a lively crowd at Aberdeen Performing Arts flagship venue the Music Hall with his latest show Flow.

Aberdeen Performing Arts CEO/Creative Director Sharon Burgess said: "It's been fantastic to see Aberdeen Comedy Festival build on the success of last year, with more than 17,000 people joining us for three weekends of brilliant live comedy across the city. From some of the biggest names in comedy to emerging talent and family shows, there's been a real buzz around the festival.

"We want this festival to become a firm fixture in Aberdeen's cultural calendar - bringing people together, attracting audiences into the city and giving them another reason to experience everything Aberdeen has to offer. A huge thank you to the artists, audiences, venues and partners who made this year's festival such a success. We're already looking forward to 2027."

Audiences enjoyed a dynamic mix of established stand-up favourites and rising stars, alongside some of Scotland's much-loved comedy talent. Fred MacAulay and Susan Calman made a welcome return to live performance with their respective shows Good Evening and Tall Tales, with further homegrown talent from two-time Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Nominee Kim Blythe, Scotland's kilty pleasure Craig Hill, and the Gallus Glaswegian and SNL UK cast member Larry Dean.

Seasoned performer Mark Thomas regaled audiences with tales from 40 years on the comedy circuit, while Taskmaster alumni Maisie Adam and John Kearns brought their stand-out new stand-up shows, Whatsherface and Tilting at Windmills to the Tivoli Theatre and the Lemon Tree Lounge.

The Lemon Tree also showcased some exciting names shaping the future of live comedy, welcoming Grace Campbell, Ted Hill, Killian Sunderman and Shane Daniel Byrne for their Granite City debuts. While Amanda Dwyer, Alexandra Haddow, Will Owen and Raj Poojara hosted the popular Late Night at the Lemon Tree line-up show which ran over the latter two weekends of the festival.

Comedy Club 4 Kids made its way back to Aberdeen, bringing plenty of laughs and silliness for the festival's younger audiences, including sets from comedian and children's author Alasdair Beckett King, improviser Pippa Evans and Scottish stand-up, actor and writer Eleanor Morton. Magic Gareth showcased his mind-blowing magic and the biggest balloon in the world in Balloonatic. And His Majesty's Theatre also joined in on the fun, welcoming Olivier award-winning actress Lesley Mackie (Mrs. Culfeathers) and popular His Majesty's Theatre panto star Paul J Corrigan (Andy) for performances of the much-loved Scottish Classic, Tony Roper's The Steamie.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: "With 17,000 fans enjoying 45 gigs, there is now no doubt that Aberdeen Comedy Festival is one of the biggest - and most popular - events in the Granite City's cultural festival.

"But the joy and laughter of the past three weekends extended well beyond the stages of the venues hosting these top-flight stand-ups. The thousands of people flocking into the city centre will have had a bite to eat and a drink either before or after the show, bringing much needed support to our local hospitality industry.

"All of this helps create a vibrant, buzzing atmosphere, cementing Aberdeen's reputation as a fantastic place to visit and enjoy, not just during this great festival, but all year round."

With this year's festival now wrapped up, Aberdeen Performing Arts is looking forward to bringing even more comedy to North East when the festival returns next year. Aberdeen Comedy Festival 2027 is due to take place Monday 20 September to Sunday 3 October 2027.

For further information and to sign up for updates on Aberdeen Comedy Festival and other events and festivals from Aberdeen Performing Arts, visit www.aberdeenperformingarts.com.

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