AMERICAN WHORE STORY Starring Naomi Grossman Annouced At Edinburgh Fringe

Emmy-nominated actress Naomi Grossman, best known as fan-favorite “Pepper,” the first multi-season crossover character from Ryan Murphy’s hit television series American Horror Story, will present a raucous, irreverent love letter to AHS fans and the dubious art of self-compromise in this limited theatrical run of her new solo show, American Whore Story. Winner of the 2023 BroadwayWorld Award for “Best Solo Production,” the show is set to play the Edinburgh Fringe at the Gilded Balloon Patter House July 31-August 26. Tickets are available on the Gilded Balloon’s website.

Directed by multiple Ovation Award-winner Richard Israel, American Whore Story is Grossman’s third entry in her trilogy of solo shows. Its predecessors, Girl in Argentine Landscape and Carnival Knowledge, enjoyed extended, sold-out runs and rave reviews from New York to Los Angeles, and at universities nationwide. Additionally, Carnival Knowledge also received critical acclaim at the 2010 Edinburgh Fringe, followed by a transfer to London’s West End (Leicester Square Theatre).

From the face that launched a thousand AHS memes, gifs, clickbait, and fan art, American Whore Story is an anthology of autobiographical tales of self-compromise. In the show, Grossman reveals her history of hustling, from her compromised love life to her compromising odd jobs. She drives the Red Bull car (then crashes it into a shopping mall), masquerades as a native-speaking Spanish teacher (at the Playboy Mansion and beyond), dicks around as the giant condom at a gay pride parade (as one does)… the list goes on. A straight-from-the-heart, sweet-and-sour candy confection for anyone who’s ever felt compromised, American Whore Story takes its audience on a transformative trip to Burning Man, an acid trip to a 60’s Rat Pack rager, and along Grossman’s circuitous, albeit hilarious, triumphant trip to #1 on IMDb.

Theatrical producer Kate Atkinson (Part of the Plan, A Very Brady Musical) and documentary filmmaker Sarah Anthony (Kiss the Future, The Defiant Ones, Light and Magic) have partnered with Grossman to bring American Whore Story to the stage under their AWS Entertainment Group banner.

“For 20 years, Sarah and I have witnessed Naomi own the stage with her award-winning, side-splitting, self-scribed solo shows, and now we are thrilled to bring her first production post-‘Pepper’-fame to a wide cadre of fans and theatre lovers alike,” Atkinson said. “But don’t take my word for it, Off-Broadway critics themselves tout: 'This is a one-of-a-kind performance from a one-of-a-kind person. If HBO isn't calling, they should be... not to be missed’ (EljNYC.com).”

“Naomi has a Lily Tomlin-level stage presence and humor,” Anthony added. “She’s an accomplished yogi; her physicality and timing are as dynamic as her writing is sharp. This show is a real evolution in her comedic artistry and a fascinating insight into the up and down journey toward ‘overnight’ success.”

Grossman can’t wait to return to Auld Reekie: “One of my all-time career highlights was bringing my last show to Edinburgh. Sure, being Emmy-nominated, kissed by Lady Gaga, named #1 on IMDb were great! But climbing uphill both ways in the constant drizzle with a duffle full of dildos to pour my heart out on stage every night in August? Now that’ll separate the baddies from the basic bishes. I wept when the festival ended. I felt validated in a way I hadn’t yet in my career… I realized there, on stage was where I needed to be, and felt the most alive.”

