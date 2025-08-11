ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE 2.0: Martin Brock Brings World-Class Magic to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Danish magician Martin Brock is dazzling audiences at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe with his fast-paced, family-friendly show Almost Impossible 2.0. Mixing world-class illusions, sleight-of-hand, and original tricks developed over years, Brock delivers a performance that blends angelic charm with a dash of devilry.

From conjuring roses for audience members to revealing the subtle techniques of card cheats in the Wild West, Brock’s act moves seamlessly between humour, storytelling, and visual spectacle. Many of his tricks are projected in live extreme close-up on a big screen, giving audiences a front-row view of the impossible. The show’s finale—seven years in the making—caps off an hour of astonishment that’s already winning critical acclaim internationally.

Brock’s love affair with magic began in his hometown north of Copenhagen at the age of four. Today, he tours the world, bringing his original illusions to audiences across continents. Stage Whispers calls his work “spellbinding,” Glam Adelaide hails it as “wonderful and brilliantly magical,” and FringeFeed declares it “one of the best Fringe shows” they’ve seen.

Almost Impossible 2.0 runs daily at 4:30 p.m. through 24 August at Bramley, Gilded Balloon at Appleton Tower (Venue 140). Tickets are £16 (£15 concessions, £10 preview) and suitable for ages 5 and up. Book online at edfringe.com.