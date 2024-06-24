ACROSS A LOVE LOCKED BRIDGE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A celebration of love and how it eventually triumphs over grief, writer Paul Sellar's collection of new poems takes the audience on a theatrical journey based on his experiences of various forms of love and loss, reflecting on how resilience and hope can come from the darkest times. Combining poetry readings with playful audience engagement using direct address and meta-theatrical narration, Across A Love Locked Bridge blends humour with contemplation and melancholy and invites the audience to reminisce on their own experiences, aiming to leave them feeling revived, uplifted and inspired.

Paul said, “"This is a show I'm very excited to share with audiences and critics alike. I believe that poetry can and should be readily accessible to all, and this show is a testament to that – nothing elitist or rarified about it. It has complexity and depth, but humour and a lightness of touch too. The show is an evocation of how love remains long after pain and grief have subsided, and I found that the more personal it got, the more accessible it became to others. It has also been fun to theatricalise the poetry collection in a way that can hold, engage and even interact with the audience. It helps break down barriers including the fourth wall and fosters a greater sense of connection. And a shared catharsis. I hope everyone leaves feeling enriched, full of hope and with a renewed sense of perspective – maybe even a new lease of life. And all before brunch too!"

A poetic anthology. Rites of passage and coming of age memoir lead seamlessly into adult reflections on life and loss. Funny, sad and tender. A good-humoured reflection of the magic of everyday experience. And a broken-hearted celebration of the triumph of love over grief. Humane, warm and witty. A balm for the soul.

Paul Sellar is an acclaimed playwright working in theatre, film and radio. His recent work includes a number of well received, highly popular radio dramas: How To Build A Supertower, a four-part drama for BBC Radio 4 which was Drama of The Week, The Gold Killing, a two-part thriller for BBC Radio 4 which was also Drama of the Week and his first radio play The Takeover, broadcast on BBC Radio 3, which was nominated for The Prix Europa, Berlin and shortlisted for The Imison Award (2012). Many of Sellar's stage plays have appeared at the Fringe before going on to enjoy critical and commercial success, including Two Graves and Worlds End (both of which later transferred to London's West End, whilst the former was made into a film) and The Bedsit, (a transfer from BAC Critics Choice season to Observer Assembly). His other plays are published by Oberon Books Bloomsbury. Past commissions include: Film 4, Warp Films and The National Theatre Studio. This show marks Sellar's debut as a poet.

