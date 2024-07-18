A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces 2024 Autumn Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) is delighted to announce its 20th anniversary Autumn season at Òran Mór,in support of MND Scotland, co-presented with Traverse Theatre, Aberdeen Performing Arts, Ayr Gaiety and Paisley Theatre.

This celebratory season of 12 plays, programmed by Associate Director Laila Noble, both honours the iconic lunchtime theatre company’s history and marks the exciting future ahead, featuring debuts from emerging playwrights, brand new to PPP, alongside some familiar faces.

Opening the season at Òran Mór on Monday 2 September is a revival of Poker Alice by Still Game star and co-creator Greg Hemphill from the PPP’s inaugural season in 2004. This witty one-woman show about a poker-playing widow will star Annie Grace (Macbeth), reprising her role from the original production 20 years ago.

Scottish theatre favourite Brian James O’Sullivan returns with his eighth PPP show The Last Cabaret on Earth which welcomes audiences to join singer Sam, played by Marc Mackinnon (Macbeth: An Undoing), for an electrifying final hour of existence; Jack Hunter takes aim at corporate greed with dark comedy The Wolves at the Door; and Shonagh Murray gives a voice to the wife and mistress of Robert Burns in Scottish musical Armour: A Herstory of The Bard.

Acclaimed comedian and writer Jonny Donahoe (Every Brilliant Thing) brings us the hilarious Anna/Anastasia inspired by the life of Anna Anderson, the greatest imposter of the 20thcentury; Roisin

Sheridan Bryson offers a love letter to the Edinburgh Fringe in the epic queer romance Lost Girls/Bus Stops; and the broken British immigration system is showcased in tense new drama Detained by Michelle Chantelle Hopewell, in association with Stellar Quines.

An alien invasion is the setting for a hilarious satire exploring the extremities of a post-truth world in Cassie and the Space Cowboy by Paul F. Matthews, who starred in many early PPP shows; James Peake offers up a spooky farce this Halloween with Ghost Off! about Hillhead’s premier psychic trying to prove the existence of the paranormal; a time-bending drama about grief and magic written and directed by Catriona MacLeod (SPIN!) awaits in Blast Off, Starburst; and Miracle on Deanston Drive is a heartwarming one-man show by Katharine Williams about a local Glaswegian cabbie who saves the day.

Closing the season is Jellyfish by Katy Nixon, a drama about a mum and son who go to Berlin and the winner of the prestigious David MacLennan Award, in honour of PPP’s late founder. It will be directed by PPP’s new Artistic Director Brian Logan, who starts at the end of July after an extraordinarily successful tenure at Camden People’s Theatre in London.

The Autumn 2024 season will see a host of fresh talent making their directorial debut at PPP, as well as some of Scotland’s most exceptional directors, including Joe Douglas (Dear Billy), Caitlin Skinner (Through the Mud) and Liz Carruthers (Dead Dad Dog), who will be directing her 30th show for PPP.

PPP will also celebrate its landmark anniversary by publishing a collection of plays from its 20-year history this September and will host a special fundraising gala extravaganza at Òran Mór on Sunday 13 October with more information to be announced soon.

Laila Noble, Associate Director, said:

“It has been an absolute honour programming this special season of shows celebrating 20 years of this truly ground-breaking theatre company. This season features both creatives who have been instrumental to the organisation’s success since its start and also platforms some brilliant new writers to A Play, A Pie and A Pint, carrying on the legacy of our late founder David MacLennan to give emerging playwrights their fair shot.

“In honour of David MacLennan, we are delighted to be supporting MND Scotland from this season onwards, to raise awareness of this extraordinary charity offering support to those living with Motor Neurone Disease and their loved ones.

“From a show about a poker-playing widow to a spooky farce set in Hillhead, this is a season for everyone. Whether you’ve been with us right from the start or have never been before, we welcome you to join us for a play, a pie and a pint and celebrate our 20th anniversary in style with us.”

Tickets are on sale now for all performances at Òran Mór and can be purchased online at

www.playpiepint.com or via Box Office on 0141 357 600.

