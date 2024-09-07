A COUNTRY NIGHT IN NASHVILLE Hits Fundraising Milestone Ahead of Performances at Glasgow's King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ahead of performances of A Country Night in Nashville at the King's Theatre, Glasgow, producers Handshake Limited, from Saddleworth in Greater Manchester, have announced that audiences for the show have raised more than £26,000 for Teenage Cancer Trust.

The entertainment agency has been raising money for the charity since 2019 and recently made a £10,000 donation to help support teenagers and young adults with cancer.

A Country Night in Nashville holds collections in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust. They are currently collecting during their UK tour arriving in Glasgow on Saturday 14 September – a musical journey through the history of country, featuring songs from its biggest stars both past and present. They will be collecting again when they attend the King's Theatre.

Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 hear the words “you have cancer”. Teenage Cancer Trust is the only UK charity dedicated to providing the specialised nursing care and support they need to get through it.

Cancer doesn't just devastate a young person's health. It threatens to take away everything they care about – their identity, their independence, and their dreams. The charity funds specialist nurses, youth support teams and hospital units within the NHS to provide the very best care and support during treatment and beyond, making sure cancer doesn't stop young people living their lives.

Stuart Littlewood, Managing Director of Handshake said:

“Everyone has been impacted by cancer in some way, and to be able to use the stage to raise both awareness and money for a charity as important as Teenage Cancer Trust will continue to be of huge significance to Handshake Ltd and A Country Night in Nashville. We are so impressed with the work done by the charity year after year, and our relationship with them makes us exceptionally proud.”

Michael Kirk, Relationship Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust, said:[CM1]

“We are incredibly proud that Handshake Group chose to support Teenage Cancer Trust.

“This support means so much to everyone here at the charity, and the money raised will be truly life-changing for so many young people with cancer. We can't thank them enough.”

Audiences for A Country Night in Nashville can make donations to TCT at any dates of the shows on ongoing tour

