A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A GHOST STORY Rescheduled To 2021 at Nottingham Playhouse

Due to ongoing government guidelines restricting the reopening of theatres at full capacity, producer Eleanor Lloyd and Nottingham Playhouse have today announced that A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story a brand-new adaptation by Mark Gatiss, directed by Adam Penford has been postponed until 2021.

Performances will now take place at Nottingham Playhouse from 29 October to 13 November 2021 and at the Alexandra Palace Theatre from 26 November 2021 to 9 January 2022.

Originally scheduled to open in Autumn 2020, A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story will see Mark Gatiss (Sherlock, Dracula, The League of Gentlemen, Doctor Who) lead an ensemble cast, in his own retelling of Dickens' classic winter ghost story, filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects.

Adam Penford says: "The audience response to this new ghostly retelling of A Christmas Carol has been overwhelming and it's with a heavy heart that we're postponing the production. The adaptation that Mark has delivered during lockdown exceeded our already high expectations - it makes you see the well-known tale through fresh eyes - and I was so excited by all the design and production ideas we were working on. I can't wait to bring the new show to Nottingham and the atmospheric Alexandra Palace Theatre in 2021."

Current bookings for performances at Alexandra Palace will be rescheduled into the equivalent dates, and the same seats, for the 2021 run. Customers will be able to use their current tickets for performances next year. Alexandra Palace Box Office will be in touch with ticketholders in the coming weeks.

For further information, or to buy tickets for the 2021 season, please visit:

https://christmascarolonstage.co.uk

Customers who have booked tickets for the production at Nottingham Playhouse do not need to do anything; the box office team will contact them directly. As a registered charity, there will also be an option for customers to donate the value of their tickets to Nottingham Playhouse which will help the theatre to continue its work in the community and work towards reopening. Donations to the theatre during this difficult time may also be made through their Curtain Up Appeal - nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/support/curtain-up-appeal/

The latest news regarding Nottingham Playhouse and its reaction to Covid-19 can be found at: nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/.

