A BRIEF CASE OF CRAZY Comes to Edinburgh Next Month

Following the story of an awkward introvert, A Brief Case of Crazy is a physical theatre play that explores the wonder of unconventional people and the joy they can bring to the world. Set in an office space, the audience witness the remarkable, embarrassing daily life of introvert Thomas who gets dragged out of his comfort zone and closer to his shy office crush Daisy by a magical briefcase. Told through elements of puppetry, dance, object manipulation, mime, and distinct characterisation, Skedaddle Theatre draw inspiration from iconic physical comedy characters such as Mr Bean and Charlie Chaplin to create a trio of ludicrous characters in their own distinct style. With the combination of slick choreography, imaginative physical comedy, and fumbling characters, this show aims to tell a heart-warming story about the 'little guy'.

Thomas fumbles through his 9 to 5 job, occasionally looking up to admire his wide-eyed and equally shy colleague, Daisy. Yet Thomas is not the only one with an eye for Daisy as she has also caught the attention of their boss, Simon. Stuck in a love triangle, Thomas' quest for romance encounters barriers such as his boisterous boss, a rather troublesome briefcase that drags him through extraordinary events, his overwhelming social anxiety, and simply getting across a moving walkway in one piece. Will Thomas be able to overcome his insecurities and confess his feelings to Daisy, or perhaps even realise that it is what's on the inside that matters most?

Writer, director, producer and performer, Rowan Armitt-Brewster said, "We wanted to showcase introverts because stories are usually told through the lens of the heroic, confident and beautiful characters. A Brief Case of Crazy displays that the 'little guy', introverts and people who are more awkward can spread so much joy and love without being the typical "hero". We can't wait to showcase our exemplary skill and talent to the Edinburgh Fringe, whilst tugging on the audience's heartstrings one moment, then having them experience uncontrollable laughter the next."

Founded by Samuel Cunningham, Lennie Longworth and Rowan Armitt-Brewster, Skedaddle Theatre is a young company born out of the Physical Theatre course at East 15 Acting school. Inspired by the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Mr Bean and Tom and Jerry, the company combines mime, narrative and physical comedy to tell stories about what it is to be a person in this absurd and delightful world. This will be the company's debut at Edinburgh Fringe.

A Brief Case Of Crazy is at TheSpaceUK @ Symposium Hall, Annexe, 12 - 24 Aug 2024 (not 18th), 21.15 (22.05).

