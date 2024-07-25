A BEE STORY is Coming to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by Australia's rich biodiversity and the pressing realities of climate change, A Bee Story highlights themes of friendship, sustainability, and collective action. Combining circus, acrobatics, dance, and live music, the show presents a kaleidoscope of visual and auditory delights, appealing to all ages.

Delivering a subtle yet powerful message about environmental stewardship, A Bee Story is a uniquely Australian physical theatre show for children and families incorporating a kaleidoscope of circus, acrobatics, physical theatre, dance and live music.

The show tells the story of Queen Bee and Worker Bee, who must work together to rebuild their hive after it is destroyed by a bushfire. Things never quite go to plan, and audiences of all ages are swept up into the bee misadventures as the story unfolds with humour and heart.

With colourful costumes inspired by native Australian bees and props echoing the beauty of Australian flora, A Bee Story immerses viewers in a world of whimsy and wonder, offering a fresh perspective on biodiversity, climate change impact, and the resilience of bees, with a captivating narrative.

Buzzing with spectacle, A Bee Story is both heart-warming and humorous. While addressing serious themes of environmentalism and sustainability the show maintains a light-hearted tone, making it accessible and engaging for both children and adults.

With themes of friendship, sustainability, and working together, the performers create a shared experience with the audience, creating a sense of togetherness alongside the wonderment that lingers long after the final curtain falls.

A Bee Story is directed by performer Robbie Curtis (Cirque du Soleil, Circa, Circus Oz,

Australian Ballet, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of ARC Circus, performer and choreographer working worldwide) and co-created with musician and performer Lizzie McRae (Co-Founder of ARC Circus, Juggler, clown, musician and passionate about entertaining and empowering kids.)

A Bee Story will be performed at Assembly George Square Gardens from 1st - 25th August. Tickets can be booked at https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/468-a-bee-story.

