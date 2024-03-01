World Premiere of WESTMINSTER Comes to Urbanite Theatre This Month

Urbanite's milestone 10th season will continue with the World Premiere of Westminster, directed by Urbanite Producing Artistic Director Summer Wallace. Performances run March 22-April 28.

Westminster took home first prize in Urbanite’s 2023 Modern Works Festival: a playwriting contest, reading festival, and celebration of women in theatre. The winner is selected by Festival Passholders, who were invited to vote for their favorite of the three new works presented at the Festival.

"I'm thrilled to lead this production and to be working alongside playwright Brenda Withers again,” says Director Summer Wallace. “Moving from a script reading to a World Premiere is incredibly exciting. Westminster is packed with bite, humor, and thought-provoking moments, and its amazing cast promises an unforgettable experience!"

When Pia's old friend Krys gifts her with a surprise rescue dog, the women and their partners face off over issues of class, accountability, and good breeding. Part morality play, part screwball romp, WESTMINSTER digs into "acceptable" social prejudices and the consequences of leaving those biases unchecked.

Playwright Bio: Brenda Withers is a writer, actor, and founding member of the Harbor Stage Company on Cape Cod. Her plays Off Peak, Matt & Ben, JORDAN, and The Kritik have been produced at places like 59E59, Portland Stage (Clauder Prize, Edgerton New Play Award), Northern Stage, the Kitchen, Gloucester Stage, Two River, and Amphibian Stage. She's enjoyed playwriting residencies with New Georges, the Camargo Foundation, and the Huntington. Recent onstage credits include the Guthrie, Actors Theatre of Louisville, A.R.T., McCarter Theatre, the Folger, and Hartford Stage. She studied drama and religion at Dartmouth College, is a member of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, and was a playwright-producer with The Pool presenting The Ding Dongs. Brenda is thrilled to be working with Urbanite Theatre, who presented her play NORTHSIDE HOLLOW (co-written with Jonathan Fielding) in 2018.

Tickets and information: www.urbanitetheatre.com/westminster