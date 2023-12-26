Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to Offer Three Adult Education Opportunities in the New Year

After its first round of adult training classes in late summer/early fall of 2023, WBTT is offering three adult education opportunities in early 2024: Adult Acting, African Dance, and Improv Adventures.



Explore the world of acting in WBTT's eight-week Adult Acting workshop, designed for beginners as well as those seeking a refresher on acting fundamentals, ages 18 and up. This course is open to anyone eager to enhance their imagination, social skills, and confidence, regardless of their prior acting experience. Throughout the course, participants will be guided in developing their acting technique. Engage in illustrative acting exercises, improvisation, and scene work that is a parallel to professional acting training. The journey culminates in a performance showcasing progress to family and friends on the final session day.



Class runs January 22-March 11, 2024. Takes place Mondays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Howard J. Millman Black Box Theatre. Instructor: Gabe Ortiz. Cost: $250.



The African Dance class infuses traditional dance with modern, contemporary, and urban dance moves. Students ages 14 and up will enjoy a mixture of dances that span the African diaspora. This afro-fusion class is designed to strengthen the student’s ability to adopt a range of styles, get an understanding of how these movements are connected, enhance rhythm, coordination, and balance, and increase overall stamina. The overall desire is for participants to feel comfortable in their bodies, express themselves, and groove together as a community.



Registration deadline is January 15, 2024; class runs January 28-March 17, 2024. Takes place Sundays, 2-3:30 p.m. in the dance studio of the Education & Outreach Building. Instructor: Monessa Salley. Cost: $160/series; per class fee is $20/adults or $15/dancers ages 14-18.



Improv Adventures is for actors and non-actors alike, ages 18 and up. Improv’s gifts are abundant: to develop a stronger personal presence, for more joy/fun, and for personal development. Core improv skills such as “yes and,” “listening,” and “agreement” build into many other next-level skills that help participants to co-create new universes with their scene partners, develop on-the-fly great characters and emotionality, expand one's capacity for humor, and more.



Registration deadline is January 18, 2024; class runs February 1-March 21, 2024. Takes place Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Howard J. Millman Black Box Theatre. Instructor: Ivy Sunflower. Cost: $240.



Email WBTT’s Education & Outreach Associate Peterly Jean-Baptiste at pbaptiste@westcoastblacktheatre.org to learn more or to register. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org for more about WBTT.





About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe



The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists, and builds self-esteem in youth of color. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.