Arts Advocates to Present October Events in Sarasota

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Arts Advocates has announced its schedule of October events, which includes a luncheon with arts organization leaders, an exhibit by Elisabeth Trostli, and a Van Wezel backstage tour. Unless otherwise indicated, registration is required.

The Arts Advocates Gallery, located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, hosts monthly exhibits by member artists. Shows run from the first Saturday to the last Saturday of each month. Elisabeth Trostli's WHY AI? The Digital Paintings of Elisabeth Trostli is on exhibit from October 3-31, Saturdays only from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The exhibition explores artificial intelligence as a provocative tool for expanding the artist's imagination and invites viewers to look beyond the technology itself and consider what it means to create art in an era when the boundaries between imagination, digital tools, and artificial intelligence are rapidly changing. Trostli will present a demonstration on October 3 at 3:00 p.m. Admission is free; registration is not required.

Arts Advocates presents monthly luncheon programs at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, featuring engaging speakers. On October 15, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Rick Kerby, producing artistic director, Manatee Performing Arts Center; Richard Russell, general/artistic director, Sarasota Opera; Kyle Turoff, general manager/booking manager, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; and moderator Jay Handelman come together for the panel discussion What's New for Our Leading Arts Organizations. Registration is required by October 9: $45 for Arts Advocates members, $50 for non-members. Lunch is included.

The Behind the Curtain: Exploring the Van Wezel from the Art to the Stage tour takes place on October 19 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m. The art in the Van Wezel, 777 N. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, was created by noted Florida artists and is part of the Arts Advocates collection. A docent leads a tour of the paintings and sculptures including those by Robert Chase, William Hartman, Eugene White, BEN STAHL, Thornton Utz, Frank Colson, and others. Participants then step onto the stage where a Van Wezel guide shares stories and anecdotes about the colorful world of show business. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Van Wezel box office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Presented in partnership with the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, proceeds benefit the education/outreach programs of Arts Advocates and the Van Wezel.

The Arts Advocates' collection of Sarasota Art Colony and Florida Highwaymen works is on permanent display in the Arts Advocates Gallery, which is open every Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free. Free docent-guided tours are available for gallery visitors who wish to learn more about the art and written information is available for self-guided tours.

To learn more about or become a member of Arts Advocates, or to register for events, visit ArtsAdvocates.org.

Arts Advocates was founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. The mission of Arts Advocates is to preserve Sarasota's cultural legacy by making its historic collection of works by Florida artists accessible to the public, to raise awareness of arts organizations through programming and exhibitions, and to promote arts education by awarding scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts. To learn more, visit artsadvocates.org.

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