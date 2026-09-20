Interview: Vince Kelly of GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Van Wezel

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In the grand and glorious 1980s, there emerged a groundbreaking gem of a show known as The Golden Girls. Four fabulous ladies, all over the age of 50, strut their stuff in a way that left jaws dropping and redefined what it meant to be a TV star. With sass, class, and just a touch of scandal, these vivacious vixens proved that age is just a number and that life is far from over once the big 5-0 hits.



Together, these four characters formed a friendship that was tighter than Dorothy's grip on her purse. Their conversations were like a high-speed game of verbal ping pong, zinging back and forth with humor, heart, and a hefty dose of honesty. They tackled tough topics with grace and grit, from the sobering specter of mortality to the heart-wrenching realities of mental health struggles and the devastating shadow of the HIV/AIDS crisis.



But despite the weighty matters at hand, The Golden Girls always knew how to find the sweet side of life. With a plate of cheesecake in hand and a loyal friend by their side, they showed us that no matter what curve balls life throws our way—from divorce to loneliness to the occasional fashion faux pas—having good company and a dessert to dive into can make all the difference.

The Golden Girls has skyrocketed to iconic status over the years, becoming a cultural sensation with swag galore - from t-shirts and fridge magnets to mugs and calendars. Now, prepare yourself for the comedic extravaganza that is "GOLDEN GIRLS, The Laugh Continues," making its way to our sunny shores. This delightful show reunites the beloved girls and delves into what mischief they would be causing if they were strutting their stuff in the present day. In the vibrant backdrop of Florida, the fifth character of the Golden Girls, the city itself, plays a pivotal role.

Interviewing Vince Kelley, the talented actor behind the vivacious Blanche, we gained insights into the show’s witty dynamic. Kelley chuckled, sharing that while some Florida-eccentric jokes may fall flat elsewhere, they hit the mark with the locals. He mused, “The humor about Florida may not land everywhere, but the folks in Florida truly connect with the essence of the show, and that's just heartwarming. There's an undeniable charm in reuniting the girls and bringing them back home."

GOLDEN GIRLS features a refreshing twist - in this version, the roles are played by young men. Departing from the original portrayal, these characters are re-imagined with a touch of youthful exuberance. "In the original show with older actresses, physical comedy took a backseat. But here, I dive into physical humor, creating unexpected hilarity that's just silly and enormously fun!" Kelley enthusiastically shares.

Kelley undergoes a metamorphosis into the vibrant Blanche as he gears up for the show every night. The pivotal moment arrives when he slips into Blanche's beloved shoes, marking the climax of his transformation. "It's incredible how wearing those shoes changes everything. Suddenly, my posture shifts, my movements are more refined, and I embody a whole new level of confidence. It's as if I morph into a completely different persona, and those shoes are the magical key to channeling this iconic character to perfection!" Kelley muses with excitement.

Blanche from GOLDEN GIRLS certainly sets the bar high with those pumps to fill. With her and Rose's forward-thinking creation of a dating app for seniors, she exudes a level of self-assurance that is truly incomparable. In the past four years of embodying the character of Blanche, Kelley has not only stepped into her fabulous footwear, but has also embraced her unwavering confidence. "Blanche's ability to brush off negativity and maintain a fierce belief in herself has definitely rubbed off on me," he reveals. Learning to embody that level of self-assurance has been nothing short of a valuable treasure that Kelley continues to cherish.

I asked Kelley to pondered on why The Golden Girls have experienced such a massive cultural resurgence and become a phenomenon. According to him, timeless quality is a key factor. The show's exceptional writing and performances set it ahead of its time, making it enduring and relevant. The Golden Girls didn't aim to shock but rather to offer reliability and comfort. Nostalgia plays a significant role, pulling viewers back to memorable moments shared with loved ones like watching the show with family. The warmth and familiarity of the show create a sense of solace and connection, a rare treasure in today's media landscape. Kelley believes such gems are precious and should be cherished for their ability to bring joy and laughter into our lives.

GOLDEN GIRLS at VanWezel on October 31st promises a delightful evening filled with laughter and shenanigans. Comedy has this magical ability to unite people, as evidenced by Kelley's humorous take on Blanche's character. According to Kelley, Blanche would probably charm guests with her inviting demeanor and eager inquiries about post-show plans. And for the gentlemen in Sarasota, the prospect of attending this show means being surrounded by a bevy of lovely ladies. Indeed, comedy acts as a binding force that unites individuals in various unexpected ways.

Tickets are still available for a matinee and evening shows at https://www.vanwezel.org/events/detail/golden-girls-the-laughter-continues





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