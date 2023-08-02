Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Greatness Beyond Measure Present CENTER STAGE LIVE! Featuring The Bolds Brothers, August 19 & 20

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Greatness Beyond Measure are collaborating on Center Stage Live! featuring two concerts by brothers Jordan and Joel Bolds, who will present a sizzling blend of electrifying soul, gospel, and smooth jazz. Special guest artists Charlie “CJ” Melton – a young regular on WBTT's stage – and Marc Dortch will contribute vocals.

Shows take place on Saturday, August 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 20 at 5 p.m. in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota).

Jordan Bolds is a 22-year-old sax phenom who discovered his love for music and the saxophone in fourth grade and has won numerous awards in the years since. He began perfecting his craft at innumerable community events and celebrations, mesmerizing audiences with his advanced skills. Jordan has shared the stage with numerous recording artists, has played at the Tampa Bay Black Heritage Festival for four out of the past five years, and recently performed the National Anthem for thousands during a Tampa Bay Rays game.

Jordan, who serves as the Minister of Music at his church in Apopka, Fla., is currently a senior at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, studying biophysics; he plans to pursue a career in biomedical engineering.

Joel Bolds, a resident of St. Petersburg, has been a professional drummer since he was 9 years old. Joel, like Jordan, has a keen ear for music and also taught himself how to play the piano. The 20-year-old is a music producer and the Minister of Music at his church in Tampa, Fla. He can be seen at various night spots in the area playing either solo or with bands. He has created background tracks for the renowned rap artist, Rod Wave.

In the fall, Joel will be transferring from Southeastern University in Lakeland, Fla. to Berklee College of Music, a renowned private music college located in Boston, Mass. He plans to study Music Production and Music Business.

Together, the Bolds Brothers will present a showcase featuring their incredible multi-faceted gifts that illustrate their growth as both musicians and as young men.

Proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Bolds Scholarship Fund, which will provide college scholarship funds for the brothers. The family recently lost the brothers' father to a long-term illness, making funding for college much more difficult. Jordan and Joel will dedicate both musical showcases to their father to express their appreciation to him for making it possible to purchase their instruments and design a small studio in their home.

“We are so thrilled to partner with Greatness Beyond Measure on these shows – our missions intersect in the space where young artists are nurtured, developed, and provided a platform to hone their skills,” said Nate Jacobs, WBTT's founder/artistic director. “Jordan and Joel are superior musicians with very bright futures ahead – we invite the community to enjoy a great night of music while supporting their educational advancement.”

Greatness Beyond Measure (GBM) was founded in 2008 by Melanie Thomas as an empowerment, entertainment, and mentoring organization, geared to ignite the spirit of excellence among teens and young adults while empowering them with the necessary tools and resources to identify and cultivate "the genius within." GBM strives to provide an enriching platform for aspiring artists, musicians, poets, dancers, techies, entrepreneurs, and others to showcase their creative gifts and talents. Visit mygbm.net for more.

Tickets are $25-$100; visit Click Here or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.