Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe To Present APRIL FOOLS FETE This April

For many years, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has offered the lively and music-filled spring fundraiser, the April Fools Fête, in the ballroom at Michael's On East (1212 East Avenue S., Sarasota). The arts organization will present this year's installment of the popular event on Monday, April 1, from 6-9 p.m.

This year's Fête, with a “Calypso Carnival” theme, will feature live music performed by favorite WBTT artists as well as a special presentation by Stage of Discovery students led by longtime WBTT artist Michael Mendez, all accompanied by WBTT's sizzling live band. Guests are invited to wear bright, tropical attire; they will enjoy a sumptuous Caribbean dinner and be invited to do the limbo at this vibrant and spirited celebration that will pay homage to the lively Caribbean culture and rhythmic Calypso music. When the formal program ends, guests are invited to stick around for dancing to the hottest Motown tunes, performed by the band.

“Each year, we endeavor to find new inspiration to guide the entertainment and cuisine for this highly-anticipated event,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who is directing the entertainment and will perform. “Our theatre season opened with ‘Once On This Island' and, given our patrons' enthusiastic response, we thought it would be appropriate – and fun! – to explore and pay tribute to the culture and music featured in that show.”

"At Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, we strive to present fundraising events that are both highly entertaining and meaningful," added WBTT's Executive Director Julie Leach. "We would not be able to present our education and youth development programs without support from the community; this event will showcase the impact our education programs are having on youth and young artists here in our area.”

Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit WBTT's education programs, which include: the Stage of Discovery summer musical theater intensive program; the Jazzlinks and Rhythm & Tales school outreach programs; WBTT Voices Community Forums, an ongoing series of free community forums about issues impacting society, explored through an African American lens; and workshop opportunities. The organization is also deeply invested in mentoring and offering a stage for young, aspiring artists and playwrights of color.

Event co-chairs are Kimberly Parris and Lynne Ross. Major sponsors for the event include the Brunckhorst Family, Sy Goldblatt, Lee and Lydia Rainer, and Dona and Sam Scott.

Tickets

Tickets are $175; sponsorships are available. Contact Debra Flynt-Garrett to inquire about sponsorships at 941-404-775 or dfgarrett@westcoastblacktheatre.org; visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to purchase tickets.

About Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

The mission of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) is to produce professional theatre that promotes and celebrates African American history and experience, engages a broad base of patrons and audiences, supports the development of a dynamic group of aspiring artists and builds self-esteem in youth of color.