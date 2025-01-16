Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Selected To Join Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has been selected to join the Bloomberg Philanthropies Digital Accelerator Program. This initiative helps cultural organizations across the U.S. and U.K. to strengthen technology and management practices to improve operations, drive revenue, increase fundraising, engage broader audiences, and deliver dynamic programming.

WBTT was driven to apply for the opportunity as its 3-5-year strategic plan identified growing its geographic reach and audience demographic variety as key strategic goals. Of particular urgency is WBTT's desire to grow the percentage of its Black and younger audiences.

Digital infrastructure improvements through WBTT's website will help the organization to better communicate in an exciting way with younger and more diverse populations who live comfortably in a digital world and expect dynamic, user-friendly digital formats. The redesigned website will also help WBTT to efficiently reach larger regions, where print and TV media markets are more expensive, and allow the organization to engage in relevant ways through the digital platforms and social media frequented by members of the Black community.

“As a Black theatre, we work diligently to provide relevant programming to the community, seek diversity on our Board and staff, and build meaningful relationships in the Black community,” said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Our digital infrastructure improvements are going to help us to better engage more diverse patrons and supporters as well as provide a more modern, user-friendly tool for all who wish to learn more about us, purchase tickets and/or provide financial support. We are immensely grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies for this incredible opportunity!”

WBTT's Marketing & Communications Director, Beth Graves, is serving as the Bloomberg Tech Fellow and project manager on this effort. Her Digital Accelerator work includes consultation with WBTT's assigned digital advisor and collaboration with other organizations in the program.

Over the past three years, the Digital Accelerator Program has been a catalyst for strengthening nearly 150 cultural organizations across the U.S. and U.K. To date, the 40 institutions that were part of the first cohort cumulatively grew an additional $20 million in new revenue (including through fundraising), reached over 1 million new audience members, and engaged more than 4,000 new artists and partners.

WBTT is one of 200 total nonprofit cultural organizations that have been accepted into Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator Program, spanning artistic disciplines and organization size in 52 U.S. and 28 U.K. cities.

For more about WBTT, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org.

