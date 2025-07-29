Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awards 2025 Scholarships to Eight Young Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe has announced the recipients of its 2025 Artist Development Scholarships, awarding $2,000 each to eight students pursuing studies in the performing and visual arts.

Now in its seventh year, the scholarship program supports young artists connected to WBTT through education, performance, and internship opportunities.

This year’s scholarship recipients are Jamar Camp, Jayde Dauley, Miracle Deveaux, Anthony Jackson, Austin Jacobs, Will Mauricette, Amillia Samuels, and Canela Vasquez. The students represent a wide range of disciplines—from music education and film to multimedia journalism and commercial music—and each has contributed to WBTT as performers, interns, or alumni of the Stage of Discovery summer musical theatre intensive.

"Through our youth training programs and professional performance opportunities, we are honored to help young, aspiring artists to hone their skills and receive guidance and support,” said WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs. “We are very grateful to the supporters who have made it possible for us to contribute financially to the education of these eight amazing students and look forward to seeing their achievements in the years ahead.”

Scholarships are awarded to students majoring or minoring in the performing arts who have worked with WBTT in at least two productions or educational programs. For more information, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.