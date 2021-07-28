WBTT Receives Grant From Selby Foundation For Communications System

While theatre patrons may not realize it, in order to produce professional-quality theatre, there must be seamless and clear communications between the stage manager and crew as well as among crew members. In order to help Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe implement the highest possible production standards, the William G. & Marie Selby Foundation has awarded a grant of $45,745 to purchase a state-of-the-art theatre communications system - a much-needed upgrade from WBTT's previous one-way communication system.

The grant subsidized the purchase of a base station, six antennae, 12 wireless bodypacks, headsets and batteries as well as all cabling required to implement the system. WBTT realized the need after moving its 2019 Stage of Discovery production to a rented space - while its own theatre building was under construction; the crew was delighted to be able to communicate so easily even in an unfamiliar space.

"Thanks to the funding from the Selby Foundation, we will be able to improve our artistic and production quality in the production of our professional theatre offerings as well as our community outreach and educational activities," said Julie Leach, WBTT's executive director. "The new communications system has already proved its value during our outdoor 'Sistas in the Name of Soul' shows this summer and recent indoor Stage of Discovery student production. Our entire team is already thrilled with the upgrade!"

The new system will be used during rehearsals, any filming and, of course, all live performances and programs. It is expected that 30,000 patrons and community members will benefit from the enhancement each year.

For more about WBTT, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.