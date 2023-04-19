Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

WBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van Wezel

The performance is on May 8 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

Apr. 19, 2023  

WBTT, Key Chorale Collaborate On GRACE: The Spirit Of Aretha at Van Wezel

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Key Chorale will honor Aretha Franklin, the "Queen of Soul," on the 50th anniversary of her groundbreaking Grammy Award-winning album, "Amazing Grace." WBTT artists Matelyn Alicia and Naärai will join Key Chorale, along with its featured soloist, Amy Connours, for "Grace: The Spirit of Aretha," an evening of soulful gospel songs and Franklin's most famous R&B classics on May 8 at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

'Amazing Grace' was recorded live in January 1972 at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Los Angeles, Calif., with Reverend James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir performing alongside Franklin. It was released as a double album in June 1972 by Atlantic Records.

In the first act, the performance will feature numerous spirituals and inspirational gospel numbers such as "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," "Amazing Grace," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "How I Got Over" and "Mary, Don't You Weep." The second act is a veritable "greatest hits" compilation of Aretha Franklin songs, including a mash-up of "Think/Respect," "Natural Woman," "Chain of Fools," "Rock Steady" and "Freeway (Pink Cadillac)."

"It is truly a thrill to be able to put a program of this magnitude together, in partnership with Maestro Joseph Caulkins and the expert singers of Key Chorale," said WBTT Founder and Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, who will solo on the concert's opening number. "Aretha Franklin is one of the most legendary artists the music industry has ever known and 'Amazing Grace' was not only her highest selling album but also the biggest selling live gospel album of all time. I can't wait to share this experience with the audience on May 8!"

Matelyn Alicia is a native of Akron, Ohio. In 2007, she appeared in her first theatrical production as 1920s blues singer Bessie Smith in Mabel Robinson's "Mahalia: Queen of Gospel" on the main stage of the National Black Theater Festival. She would appear with NC Black Repertory Company in multiple National Black Theater Festival mainstage productions, including Regina Taylor's "Crowns" and Mabel Robinson's "Glory of Gospel," in addition to several seasonal productions of Langston Hughes' "Black Nativity." She made her first appearance with WBTT in 2015 in the world premiere of Nate Jacobs' "Jazz Hot Mamas." After multiple international tours of Germany, Switzerland, France, and England with NY-based DP Joubert, LLC and releasing her first solo music project, "God's Butterfly LIVE!" she is excited to return to Sarasota for "Grace: The Spirit of Aretha."

Naärai - the daughter of WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs - is a Sarasota native with a long list of WBTT performances to her credit. She is a proud graduate of Howard University, where she received her BFA in Theatre Arts, magna cum laude. After the release of her first solo EP, "On My Way," in 2015, Naärai moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where she has spent the last eight years making a name for herself as a professional singer. She's had the privilege of providing background vocals for Beyoncé (Coachella Music Festival, "Homecoming" film, and album "Renaissance"), Tori Kelly, Mariah Carey, and Kanye West ("Jesus is King," "Jesus is Born," and "Donda"). In 2021, she was featured as a soloist on Elton John's single, "Finish Line," which also featured Stevie Wonder. In 2022, she released her single, "Perfect," to rave reviews.

"This collaboration is an opportunity to present music that inspires, uplifts and energizes. The opportunity to perform spirituals, gospel music and R&B with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is truly a thrill," said Caulkins. "The combination of WBTT's incredible performers and Key Chorale's 100 singers is sure to be an experience music fans won't want to miss."

Join Artistic Directors Caulkins and Jacobs for a pre-show reception from 6-7 p.m. A light dinner of sandwiches, hors d'oeuvres, and an open bar are included. Cost is $100. Reception ticket DOES NOT include a show ticket - a separate show ticket MUST be purchased to attend the show.

Takes place Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (777 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota). Presenting sponsor is PNC Bank. Show tickets are $35-$100 and are available on the Van Wezel website, Click Here; reception tickets are available for purchase there as well or call the Key Chorale box office at 941-552-8768.




Embracing Our Differences 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19 Photo
Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19
Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote respect and kindness. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation.
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J Photo
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows.
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director Photo
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director
Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season.
Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep Photo
Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.

More Hot Stories For You


Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19Embracing Our Differences' 20th Anniversary Exhibit Ends North Pond Run, April 19
April 14, 2023

Since 2004, Embracing Our Differences has used the power of art and prose to promote respect and kindness. One way it achieves this is through its annual, juried international outdoor art exhibition comprising 50 billboard-sized works of art, each accompanied by an inspirational quotation.
WBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney JWBTT Presents First 2023 Young Artist Program Showcase, Featuring Brentney J
April 11, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will present the tenth year of its annual Young Artist Program, through which Troupe members can showcase their talents with self-produced, one-person shows.
Hermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing DirectorHermitage Welcomes Stacia Lee as Managing Director
April 11, 2023

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of the Hermitage Artist Retreat, announced today the organization has welcomed Stacia Lee as its first Managing Director, following a national search that commenced earlier this season.
Cast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo RepCast Announced For MAN OF LA MANCHA at Asolo Rep
April 7, 2023

Asolo Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the final show in its 64th season, MAN OF LA MANCHA. Peter Rothstein returns to direct this reimagined musical which was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion.
Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024Sarasota Art Museum and Hermitage Artist Retreat Present Collaborative Exhibitions To Spotlight Renowned Hermitage Alumni In 2024
April 6, 2023

Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design and the Hermitage Artist Retreat have announced an expansion of their existing collaboration that will culminate with two full-scale art exhibitions at Sarasota Art Museum in the spring of 2024.
share