WBTT Cancels Remainder Of JOYFUL! JOYFUL! Show Run

After gaining significant momentum over the course of the run of its holiday show, with sold-out shows in its final week, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe officials have canceled the final three performances of "Joyful! Joyful!" due to positive COVID-19 test results among the production team. While the cases appear to be asymptomatic or mild, the organization felt it would be in the best interests of public, artist, crew and staff health and safety to cancel the shows instead of trying to work around the affected individuals.

"While we had hoped we had finally transitioned to a 'post-Covid' world, increasing virus numbers are putting us on high alert, once again," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "We were thrilled to be facing sold-out audiences for our final week but, with the positive test results, we felt an abundance of caution necessitated closing the curtains and continuing to follow CDC guidelines for quarantining and retesting before affected individuals return to work."

The Box Office will automatically issue refunds to ticket holders. The Box Office will be closed for in-person inquiries and transactions but the phone lines (941-366-1505) are staffed.

Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine