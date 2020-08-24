Van Wezel Receives Vital Support Through Grant From Florida's Division Of Cultural Affairs

The $48,316 grant will support main stage and educational programming at the theatre.

The State of Florida's Division of Cultural Affairs has awarded a grant to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the 2021 Fiscal Year. The $48,316 grant will support main stage and educational programming at the theatre.

"We are so grateful for this continued support from Florida's Department of State at a time when it is needed most. Many people do not realize that the Van Wezel, a city-owned facility, has not received much-needed PPP funding or other support from the CARES Act at this time. Due to the ongoing and unforeseen impact of COVID-19 on the performing arts industry, support from the Division of Cultural Affairs is crucial for the future operations of many arts organizations such as the Van Wezel. Our remaining staff is hard at work as we plan for a safe reopening of our main stage hall, as well as providing new and exciting options for entertainment in the interim. We miss our patrons, our ushers, our IATSE crew and everyone that makes this theatre so special on a daily basis. The performing arts are absolutely essential, and we can't wait to bring back the tradition of world class entertainment to our stage." -Mary Bensel, Executive Director

In a typical season, over 250,000 patrons visit the Van Wezel, and the Hall's education programs serve over 30,000 local students and teachers in the community. Though main stage programming is temporarily on hold, the education department continues to provide access to arts-based learning opportunities by working with school districts, educators and parents through ArtWorks Anywhere, an online platform encouraging students to see art, create art and share art.

Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the 2020-2021 season are on sale now. Future updates can be obtained from the Van Wezel's website and social media accounts:

