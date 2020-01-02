Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's 50th Anniversary Celebration is Rescheduled for Opening Night of COME FROM AWAY

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has announced that the theater's newly rescheduled 50th Anniversary Celebration will take place on opening night of the award-winning Broadway musical, Come From Away. The show, making its Sarasota debut, opens on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Il Divo's performance on Sunday, January 5, 2020 has been canceled and rescheduled for Friday, January 15, 2021. One of the members of the group is recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon. He is currently unable to walk, and his doctors are not allowing him to travel from Europe due to his injury.

"While it was unfortunate that we had to reschedule both the Il Divo concert and the 50th Anniversary Celebration, we are proud to celebrate such a momentous occasion and milestone with a show that embodies resilience and shows that a community can come together to overcome their challenges. We look forward to welcoming the Come From Away tour to the Hall for their Sarasota debut and closing the 50th Anniversary Season with such a special production." -Mary Bensel, Executive Director

On the night of the show, Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch will present the Key to the City of the company, and the audience will be treated to cupcakes and a special Golden Anniversary toast in the Grand Foyer after the performance.

Come From Away plays at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall from Tuesday, April 28, 2020 through Sunday, May 3, 2020.

About the Show:

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley.

On 9/11, the world stopped.

On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

