Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Issues Updates on Upcoming Concerts Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Last Friday, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced that it will be closed for restoration from storm surge for the rest of the calendar year.
Last Friday, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced that it will be closed for restoration from storm surge for the rest of the calendar year. The closure has affected three Sarasota Orchestra concerts:
This season's live-to-film performance of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has been cancelled. Sarasota Orchestra plans to bring this crowd favorite back to audiences early in the 2025-2026 season. Ticket holders may request a ticket exchange for another performance this season, receive a full refund, or donate their tickets by visiting SarasotaOrchestra.org.
The Sarasota Opera House will host the Orchestra's first Masterworks concert of the season, when Giancarlo Guerrero makes his debut as music director designate. Performances will now take place November 7-9, with Thursday and Friday evening performances at 7:30 pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:00 pm.
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor | Vadim Gluzman, violin
DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9 (New World)
Thursday, November 7 | 7:30 pm | Sarasota Opera House
Friday, November 8 | 7:30 pm | Sarasota Opera House
Saturday, November 9 | 2:00 pm | Sarasota Opera House
Masterworks: Beethoven's Seventh - The Orchestra's artistic and administrative leadership continue to explore options for an alternate performance venue and will provide an update to patrons as soon as possible.
Videos