Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Issues Updates on Upcoming Concerts Impacted by Hurricane Milton

Last Friday, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced that it will be closed for restoration from storm surge for the rest of the calendar year. The closure has affected three Sarasota Orchestra concerts:

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

This season's live-to-film performance of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back has been cancelled. Sarasota Orchestra plans to bring this crowd favorite back to audiences early in the 2025-2026 season. Ticket holders may request a ticket exchange for another performance this season, receive a full refund, or donate their tickets by visiting SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Masterworks 1: Going Places

The Sarasota Opera House will host the Orchestra's first Masterworks concert of the season, when Giancarlo Guerrero makes his debut as music director designate. Performances will now take place November 7-9, with Thursday and Friday evening performances at 7:30 pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:00 pm.

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor | Vadim Gluzman, violin

DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9 (New World)

Thursday, November 7 | 7:30 pm | Sarasota Opera House

Friday, November 8 | 7:30 pm | Sarasota Opera House

Saturday, November 9 | 2:00 pm | Sarasota Opera House

Masterworks: Beethoven's Seventh - The Orchestra's artistic and administrative leadership continue to explore options for an alternate performance venue and will provide an update to patrons as soon as possible.

