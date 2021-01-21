Van Wezel Partners With Impact100 SRQ For Mayors' Feed The Hungry Food Drive

The Van Wezel has announced a partnership with Impact100 SRQ to host the Mayors' Feed the Hungry food drive on January 30, 2021. The event will be held in the Van Wezel's parking lot from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and members of the community are encouraged to donate perishable and non-perishable food items for those in need during that time.

Jane Gill Watt, President of Impact100 SRQ commented: "This year we have seen people in our community struggling and they need our help more than ever. We all have a role to play in ensuring everyone in Manatee and Sarasota counties has adequate food and can lead a healthy life. Impact100 SRQ is thrilled to partner with the Van Wezel and Mayors' Feed the Hungry to help meet our community's essential needs by filling the truck with perishable food items."

Through a generous grant, Impact100 SRQ funded the cost of the refrigerated truck that enables Mayors' Feed The Hungry to collect perishable items which otherwise would not have been available to food pantries and would have inevitably been thrown away. As a result, food pantries will be receiving a much greater variety of fresh food including milk, vegetables and meats for the families they serve.

Mayors' Feed the Hungry is also working with the National PTSD Service Association to collect dog food for pets of veterans and members of the community during this food drive on January 30. Pets are an important part of so many families, and members of this community are struggling to feed their four-legged companions due to the COVID-19 crisis. The National PTSD Service Association matches highly-trained service dogs with qualified veterans and first responders with PTSD throughout southwest Florida.

To learn more about the drive and how to get involved, click here.