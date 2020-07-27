Van Wezel Announces Two New Performances For The 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced exciting new performances for the 2020-2021 season. Single tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Engelbert Humperdinck - Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $37-$82)

Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas - Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $19-$57)

Engelbert Humperdinck returns to the Van Wezel in 2021! The icon has 64 gold albums, 35 platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame, spanning a career of over five decades. He has performed for several presidents, the Queen of England and billions of fans around the world, recording romantic ballads, movie theme songs, disco, rock and gospel with his unique voice. In addition to his endearing sense of humor, Engelbert is known for hit songs "Release Me," "The Last Waltz," "After the Lovin'," "This Moment in Time," "A Man Without Love" and more.

Mansion of Dreams is the crowning achievement of the multi-award-winning Master Illusionist, Rick Thomas. He has the unique ability to transport his entire audience to a mystical and riveting world unlike their own, and it is all found within the walls of his Mansion of Dreams. Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing productions ever to be seen on stage and television today!

Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You