Van Wezel Announces Two New Performances For The 2020-2021 Season
The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall has just announced exciting new performances for the 2020-2021 season. Single tickets for these performances go on sale Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m.
- Engelbert Humperdinck - Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $37-$82)
- Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas - Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 8 p.m. (Tickets $19-$57)
Engelbert Humperdinck returns to the Van Wezel in 2021! The icon has 64 gold albums, 35 platinum albums, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame, spanning a career of over five decades. He has performed for several presidents, the Queen of England and billions of fans around the world, recording romantic ballads, movie theme songs, disco, rock and gospel with his unique voice. In addition to his endearing sense of humor, Engelbert is known for hit songs "Release Me," "The Last Waltz," "After the Lovin'," "This Moment in Time," "A Man Without Love" and more.
Mansion of Dreams is the crowning achievement of the multi-award-winning Master Illusionist, Rick Thomas. He has the unique ability to transport his entire audience to a mystical and riveting world unlike their own, and it is all found within the walls of his Mansion of Dreams. Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing productions ever to be seen on stage and television today!
Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:
- An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - November 17, 2020
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze - December 11, 2020
- Menopause The Musical - January 12, 2021
- Il Divo - January 15, 2021
- Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight - January 16, 2021
- Reza: Edge of Illusion - January 25, 2021
- The Temptations and The Four Tops - January 26, 2021
- An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee - January 31, 2021
- Jay Leno - February 14, 2021
- Itzhak Perlman in Recital - March 8, 2021
- America - March 10, 2021
- An Evening with Chris Botti - March 14, 2021
- Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV - April 1, 2021
- Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance - April 14, 2021
- RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles - May 9, 2021
- One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works - May 15, 2021
- Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd - July 25, 2021
Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.