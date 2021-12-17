Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Announces Rescheduled Date For Il Divo Performance

Il Divo looks forward to performing this spring and appreciates the support and understanding of their fans. 

Dec. 17, 2021  

The Van Wezel announces a schedule change for Il Divo. Unfortunately, due to illness, the January 6 concert of Il Divo's 2022 tour has been postponed to April 22, 2022. Il Divo looks forward to performing this spring and appreciates the support and understanding of their fans.

The Van Wezel will contact patrons who purchased tickets from the official Van Wezel box office. If patrons bought their tickets through other avenues, they should contact their original point of purchase. Patrons are asked to check their email for further information.

For ticketing options and information, contact the box office at (941) 263-6799. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.

For more information visit www.VanWezel.org.


