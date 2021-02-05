Van Wezel Announces Free Virtual Performance And Talkback: Turning 15 On The Road To Freedom

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and Van Wezel Foundation announce a FREE virtual performance of the acclaimed stage musical, Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom. The performance is streaming on-demand now through February 15, 2021. In addition to the streamed performance, the Van Wezel will offer a virtual talk back with film producer and memoir author Lynda Blackmon Lowery, whose story is portrayed in the production, on Thursday, February 11 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Filled with traditional and original Gospel and Freedom songs, Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom tells the moving and inspiring true story of Lynda Blackmon, the youngest person to walk all the way from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama on the Voting Rights March in 1965. Jailed nine times before her 15th birthday, Lynda and her friends and neighbors fought alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to secure the right to vote for African Americans.

"We are thrilled to bring this powerful piece to the Gulf Coast. This production presents a moving, real life story, depicting the fight for civil rights. It is a piece that inspires and encourages conversations. The opportunity to have Lynda Blackmon Lowery herself available to answer questions directly from our audiences is truly remarkable." -Kelli Maldonado, Director of Education and Community Engagement at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

These virtual offerings are available free to our community through the philanthropic support of the Van Wezel Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This meaningful investment in the performing arts will enable the Hall's Education and Community Engagement department to address socially relevant topics through theatre.

Families are encouraged to watch this performance together to inspire meaningful dialogue through the power of the performing arts. "Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom had my adult and student performance attendees spellbound - the story is riveting and relevant, the acting is passionate and appropriately intense. This is a show everyone one of us should see." -Marjorie Waldo, Arts Garage

To register for the free stream and the talk back with Lynda Blackmon Lowery, click here.

To learn more about Turning 15 on the Road to Freedom, visit https://www.turning15ontheroad.com/.