Van Wezel Announces Changes To 2020-2021 Season

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces the following changes to the 2020-2021 season:

The new date for The Choir of Man's Sarasota debut performance is January 30, 2022.

Renée Fleming's performance on January 13, 2021 has been rescheduled to January 5, 2022.

The Russian National Ballet's performance of Swan Lake on March 22, 2021 has been canceled.

The Van Wezel's Box Office will be following up with patrons directly affected by these changes. Patrons who wish to attend rescheduled performances should keep their tickets, which will be honored for the future performance dates. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performances have the opportunity to donate their tickets or receive a refund. This generous donation will enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families and educators, and invest in the power of the human spirit.

