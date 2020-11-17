Van Wezel Announces CABARET BY THE BAY, BAY PARK YOGA and Additional Virtual Programming

Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now for the 2020-2021 season.

The Van Wezel has announced all new Cabaret by the Bay dates, starring jazz vocalist Whitney James! Bay Park Yoga begins this weekend, free of charge on the lawn, and continues through December. The Hall also announces two additional virtual performances just in time for the holidays: the sparkling production of Salute to Vienna and Budapest and a special holiday performance by Celtic Thunder. Tickets for Cabaret by the Bay, Celtic Thunder and Salute to Vienna go on sale Friday, November 20. Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now for the 2020-2021 season. To view a full listing of upcoming events and purchase tickets, visit www.VanWezel.org.

In-person Events:

Bay Park Yoga

Every Saturday beginning November 21, 2020 through December 26, 2020

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on the lawn outside of the Van Wezel

FREE and open to the public!

Erin Hurter, Yoga Instructor

Relax, stretch and enjoy a fulfilling yoga session on the Sarasota's scenic bayfront while instructor Erin Hurter guides you along the way! Participants should plan to bring their own yoga mat and water bottle.

Cabaret by the Bay starring Whitney James

Friday, December 11 and Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 7:30 p.m., Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tables for up to 2 guests are $40 and tables for up to 4 guests are $80

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

Whitney James pairs incredible vocal skills with intimate, meaningful interpretations. She brings to the bandstand a flawless intonation, a broad range of colors, sounds, and an instrumentalist's sensibility. She trained in opera and musical theater before focusing on a career in jazz and became a protégé of master jazz vocalists Jay Clayton and Sheila Jordan. Early in her career, she opened for Nina Simone and Betty Carter as well as pop giants Earth, Wind & Fire and Macy Gray. She was featured on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz Rising Stars on NPR hosted by Jon Weber in 2012. Her album, The Nature of Love, has been acclaimed by US and International jazz press. She currently pursuing her Master's degree in Jazz Vocal Performance at University of North Texas. To learn more, visit her website at www.whitneyjames.com.

Virtual Events:

Celtic Thunder - Christmas

Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 7 p.m.

$35 per stream

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

Available for purchase through December 21

Patrons will have access to the performance for 48 hours

Bringing together their affinity for a great popular song with outstanding live performances, Irishmen Damian McGinty, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom, Ryan Kelly and Scotsman George Donaldson of Celtic Thunder pay homage to cherished holiday favorites in their ONLINE holiday concert, Celtic Thunder - Christmas! Viewers will be enthralled by unique interpretations of seasonal classics such as "Winter Wonderland," "It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas" and "Let It Snow," as well as beautiful original compositions such as "Christmas Morning Donegal" and "Christmas Overture." Celtic Thunder fan favorites "Hallelujah" and their haunting a cappella version of "Amazing Grace" (which has garnered over 13 million views on Facebook), are also part of the treats that Celtic Thunder - Christmas delivers. The performance was filmed in front of a live audience at the Mid-Hudson Theatre in Poughkeepsie, NY in 2010 and has not been available to the public since 2015. This online concert version includes bonus 2020 footage of Celtic Thunder principals spreading holiday cheer while reflecting on the original performance - a perfect treat for the whole family!

Salute to Vienna and Budapest

Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Ticket prices are $20/$40/$60 per stream

Multiple prices are available for purchase, allowing patrons to select the ticket price that feels right for them. When choosing what they wish to pay for the online stream, patrons might consider how many people in the household will be watching the concert.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m.

Available on demand until Sunday, January 3, 2021

Celebrate the New Year with this never-before-seen performance, filmed in Europe! Filled to the brim with the same joyful singing, dancing, and full orchestra that live audiences all across North America have celebrated with since 1995, this concert will be available to stream on-demand after its premiere on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 until Sunday, January 3, 2021 from the comfort of home. Ring in the New Year with the Blue Danube Waltz and excerpts from beloved operettas!

Shows on sale now:

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home (December 3, 2020, streamed)

Darlene Love Streaming Concert: Love for the Holidays (December 5, 2020, streamed)

Dave Koz & Friends: The Greatest Hits of Christmas 2020 (December 12, 2020, streamed)

Jagged Live in NYC: A Broadway Reunion Concert (December 13, 2020, streamed)

BroadwayHD (available for purchase on Nov. 20, streamed)

A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical - The Movie! (available now, streamed)

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream (December 19, 2020, streamed)

Reza: Edge of Illusion (January 25, 2021, main stage)

Audra McDonald (February 13, 2021, main stage)

Jay Leno (February 14, 2021, main stage)

STOMP (March 7, 2021, main stage)

PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner (March 9, 2021, main stage)

America (March 10, 2021, main stage)

An Evening with Chris Botti (March 14, 2021, main stage)

Paul Anka - Greatest Hits: His way (March 17, 2021, main stage)

Kenny G (March 31, 2021, main stage)

Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight (April 2, 2021, main stage)

Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas (April 8, 2021, main stage)

Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance (April 14, 2021, main stage)

Sweet Caroline Tour (April 21, 2021, main stage)

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works (May 15, 2021, main stage)

Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd (July 25, 2021, main stage)

An Evening with Bruce Hornsby (November 11, 2021, main stage)

Celtic Thunder: Ireland (November 17, 2021, main stage)

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock 'N' Roll, Part IV (November 18, 2021, main stage)

Come From Away (November 23-28, 2021, main stage)

The Temptations and The Four Tops (December 2, 2021, main stage)

An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour (December 9, 2021, main stage)

Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert (December 14, 2021, main stage)

Salute to Vienna New Year's Concert (January 3, 2022, main stage)

Renée Fleming (January 5, 2022, main stage)

Il Divo (January 6, 2022, main stage)

The Choir of Man (January 30, 2022, main stage)

A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul (February 9, 2022, main stage)

Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway (March 9, 2022, main stage)

Menopause The Musical® (March 16, 2022, main stage)

