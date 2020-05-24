VIDEO: Sarasota Orchestra Presents A Virtual Performance Of Beethoven's Seventh Symphony

Sarasota Orchestra presents a virtual performance of the second movement from Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.

Watch the video below!

The Sarasota Orchestra family is committed to staying connected through music that uplifts and inspires. This growing collection of Music Moves Us video messages and music, concert recordings, and special items represents our passion for great music.

"Music Moves Us" campaign resides on the Orchestra's website sarasotaorchestra.org and its Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as through free email subscriptions.

Music Moves Us hosts a variety of video vignettes from Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane and Sarasota Orchestra musicians, archived lectures, and recorded interviews with past guests artists. The campaign also encompasses weekly broadcasts, Tuesdays at 7:00 pm. on classical WSMR 89.1 of Sarasota Orchestra concert recordings.

"There is so much we can do musically and to support our community, even when we cannot come together in the performance hall. We hope our Music Moves Us campaign brings some measure of joy and respite to our community," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO.

