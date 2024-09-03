Tickets to Sarasota Concert Association 2024 Season Now on Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Single tickets for the Sarasota Concert Association’s 2024-25 season are on sale now, including all five Great Performers Series concerts and the season’s two Special Event Performances.



The Great Performers Series will launch in 2025 with the acclaimed French pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, making his Sarasota Concert Association debut at Riverview Performing Arts Center (January 15, 2025). Thibaudet's performance will include Debussy’s Preludes Books I and II, promising an evening of unparalleled artistry.



The Cleveland Orchestra, a favorite among Sarasota music lovers, returns under the baton of Kahchun Wong with violinist Sayaka Shoji (January 26, 2025, at Van Wezel). The orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition.



The Czech National Symphony, with Music Director Steven Mercurio and pianist Maxim Lando (February 13, 2025, at Van Wezel), will perform Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Dvořák’s popular Symphony No. 9, “From the New World.”



The 300th-anniversary celebration of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons will be a particular highlight of the season (March 14, 2025, at Riverview Performing Arts Center). This concert features the local debut of baroque violinist Théotime Langlois de Swarte and the renowned French ensemble Les Arts Florissants.



The 2025 Great Performer Series concludes at Van Wezel with the National Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda and featuring Grammy Award-winning violinist Hilary Hahn (March 24, 2025). The evening’s repertoire includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and Erich Korngold’s Violin Concerto.



As a complement to the 5-concert Great Performers Series, the Sarasota Concert Association will present two additional concerts beginning with a holiday concert featuring the male vocal ensemble Chanticleer (December 3, 2024, at the Sarasota Opera House).



Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma presents an evening of music and words at Van Wezel (February 27, 2025). In this one-night-only event, Yo-Yo Ma performs a special selection of his favorite pieces and shares stories about a life dedicated to music.



"We are thrilled to present our 2024-25 season," commented Linda Moxley, Executive Director of the Sarasota Concert Association. "As we mark 80 years of presenting internationally-acclaimed orchestras, chamber ensembles, and solo artists, we eagerly anticipate the remarkable season ahead. From celebrating the 300th anniversary of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons to an evening with the legendary Yo-Yo Ma, and showcasing renowned orchestras from Cleveland and Washington. D.C., we look forward to bringing these incredible musicians to Sarasota.”



Single tickets, Great Performers Series subscriptions, and Choose 3 subscriptions are available at www.SCAsarasota.org or by calling the Box Office at (941) 966-6161.

