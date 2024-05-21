Tickets On Sale Thursday for Black Violin Fort Myers Tour Stop

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for an extraordinary evening as Black Violin commemorates 20 years of musical innovation with their BV20: Then & Now tour. This groundbreaking duo, renowned for their genre-defying fusion of classical music and hip-hop rhythms, is set to captivate audiences with live performances across the country once again this fall. In celebration of the bands 20th anniversary, their new single “Legends in the Making” is out now.

BV20: Then & Now will showcase the incredible 20 year journey of Black Violin so far, featuring Kev Marcus on violin and Wil Baptiste on viola/vocals, joined by Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on turntables, and Liston Gregory on keys. This talented ensemble will deliver a performance that transcends genres, combining the elegance of classical strings with the dynamic beats of hip-hop. The tour Includes a November 24, 2024 Fort Myers date.

Kev Marcus from the group shares, “Fans can expect us to illustrate our journey from high school to headliner, and we plan to celebrate all of it: Then and Now. We want our fans to feel energized, inspired, and more driven to chase their dreams.” Kev reflects on the band's anniversary saying, “I am very excited about the 20th anniversary of Black Violin. In some ways, it feels like it flew by, but we took the stairs and did it our way, and for that, I am extremely proud.” Wil Baptiste also shares his excitement, “This BV20: Then & Now tour is going to be incredible! New music and also revitalized classics. Our fans are going to experience the 20 years of growth of Black Violin.”

The band has lots to be proud of from their humble beginnings as highschool orchestra classmates, to triumphant winners of Showtime at the Apollo, to now being two time grammy nominated, internationally touring musicians. Black Violin is also known for being strong advocates for music education. Kev Marcus states, “We take pride in staying true to ourselves and inspiring others to do the same. Our foundation's mission of providing music education opportunities for children nationwide is a source of great pride. Our dedicated band members have been with us for almost a decade, and our entire team shares our passion and values.” In 2019, Black Violin launched the Black Violin Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth by providing access to quality music programs in their community.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience Black Violin live and celebrate two decades of music that has inspired and uplifted fans around the globe. Be part of an evening filled with celebration, inspiration, and the enduring power of dreams with Black Violin's BV20: Then & Now.

Tickets Go On Sale Thursday, May 23 – 10AM at www.bbmannpah.com, call 239-481-4849 or at the Box Office.

