The Temptations and The Four Tops Are Back at The Van Wezel Next Month

The Temptations and The Four Tops return to the Van Wezel on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Known for their smooth stepping, The Temptations were honored with the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2013. As trailblazers of the 1960s, "The Temptations Walk" became a staple of American style. Their legendary tunes include "My Girl," "Ain't Too Proud to Beg" and "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone." Named the "#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time" and one of the "125 Greatest of All Time Artists" by Billboard Magazine, as well as one of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" by Rolling Stone Magazine, the group is truly a beloved "National Treasure."

The Four Tops, who have been marveling audiences since 1954, are known for chart-topping hits "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," "It's the Same Old Song," "Reach Out I'll Be There" and so many more. The group was also extraordinarily popular in the U.K. In 1990, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, having 24 Top 40 pop hits to their credit.

Tickets are $42-$102 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All other single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.