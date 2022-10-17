Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Ringling Museum of Art to Host Salsa Party With Jeremy Bosch and Los Hacheros

This tropical outdoor event celebrates Hispanic heritage and welcomes salsa and Latin music lovers of all ages for live music and dancing.

Oct. 17, 2022  
Come dance to the sounds of one of today's most revered salsa bands at the HOT Salsa Party and the season kickoff on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the Courtyard of the John and Mable Museum of Art. This tropical outdoor event celebrates Hispanic heritage and welcomes salsa and Latin music lovers of all ages for live music and dancing. Admission includes a salsa lesson with Tampa's own Juan "Tato" Paredes and pre- and post-show dance music with Miami's DJ Le Spam.

Brooklyn's Los Hacheros is one of today's hottest salsa bands and hailed as the modern-day torchbearers of the Golden Age of Latin music. They revive sounds of son montuno, guaracha, and salsa, combined with Bomba, a fiery rhythm from the mountains of Puerto Rico. A band of only seven musicians, Los Hacheros can sound like a conjunto of 12.

Eddie Venegas (Marc Anthony, Orquesta Broadway), who plays violin and sings the chorus, improvises mambos on the trombone, Itai Kriss (Edmar Castaneda, Grupo Latin Vibe) sings, plays flute, campana, and guiro, while Jeremy Bosch is in charge of lead vocals. William Ash (Alfredo de la Fe, Brenda K Starr) holds down the tumbaos on baby bass while Jacob Plasse (Orquesta Akokan) plays the tres, a guitar-like instrument originating from the Oriente Province in Cuba.

"Los Hacheros will deliver authentic salsa, bomba, and son that is sure to please, " Ringling performance curator Elizabeth Doud promises a night of the finest music and atmosphere, "we don't want our community to miss this incredible evening of elegant style, swing y sabor!"

Event Details:

What: HOT Salsa Party with Los Hacheros, featuring Jeremy Bosch

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 7:30 PM

Where: The Ringling Museum of Art Courtyard, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota

Tickets: General Admission $35/$31.50 members discount / VIP Access $100

Food and beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket info https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203745®id=330&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ringling.org%2Fevents%2Fhot-salsa-party-los-hacheros?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



