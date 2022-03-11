The Players Centre Opens SOME ENCHANTED EVENING
Some Enchanted Evening delights its audience with a glorious parade of genuine hits!
The Players Centre for Performing Arts is presenting the beloved masterpieces of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in Some Enchanted Evening at Studio 1130 located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall (3501 S. Tamiami trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.)
Synopsis:
More than those of any composer or lyricist writing for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an integral part of our everyday lives. This stunning collection of their compositions spans songs from South Pacific to Oklahoma and The King and I to Carousel. Some Enchanted Evening delights its audience with a glorious parade of genuine hits!
Performance Details:
Performances
March 16-19, 22-26 at 7:30pm
March 20, 26-27 at 2pm
at Crossing at Siesta Key - Studio 1130
3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239
Patrons are asked to park and enter the mall by Connors Steak and Seafood
Tickets
$26.50 preview
$29.50 single
$14 student
Director/Choreographer Scott Keys
Musical Director Becky Heintz
Stage Manager Jackie Richards
Assistant Director/Swing Emily Eader
Lighting Design Ethan Vail
Production Manager Brian Finnerty
Set Design Ken Junkins
Props Matt Neier and Brian Finnerty
Sound Engineer Josh Linderman
Costume Design Georgina Willmott
Cast
Genesis Perez-Padilla
Harris King
Emma Mendoza-Campos
Timarus Foulks
Dave Downer
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota FL 34236, 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282
www.theplayers.org Box Office: Mon-Sat, 10am - 4pm.