The Players Centre Opens SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

The Players Centre for Performing Arts is presenting the beloved masterpieces of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II in Some Enchanted Evening at Studio 1130 located in the Crossings at Siesta Key mall (3501 S. Tamiami trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.)

Synopsis:



More than those of any composer or lyricist writing for the stage, the songs of Rodgers & Hammerstein have become an integral part of our everyday lives. This stunning collection of their compositions spans songs from South Pacific to Oklahoma and The King and I to Carousel. Some Enchanted Evening delights its audience with a glorious parade of genuine hits!

Performance Details:

Performances

March 16-19, 22-26 at 7:30pm

March 20, 26-27 at 2pm

at Crossing at Siesta Key - Studio 1130

3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239

Patrons are asked to park and enter the mall by Connors Steak and Seafood

Tickets

$26.50 preview

$29.50 single

$14 student

Director/Choreographer Scott Keys

Musical Director Becky Heintz

Stage Manager Jackie Richards

Assistant Director/Swing Emily Eader

Lighting Design Ethan Vail

Production Manager Brian Finnerty

Set Design Ken Junkins

Props Matt Neier and Brian Finnerty

Sound Engineer Josh Linderman

Costume Design Georgina Willmott

Cast

Genesis Perez-Padilla

Harris King

Emma Mendoza-Campos

Timarus Foulks

Dave Downer

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

1400 Blvd. of the Arts, Suite 200, Sarasota FL 34236, 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282

www.theplayers.org Box Office: Mon-Sat, 10am - 4pm.