The Perlman Music Program Suncoast to Present The Tobias Quartet in November

Performances will feature alumni Oliver Neubauer and Kate Arndt.

By: Oct. 08, 2023

The Perlman Music Program nurtures the talent of gifted young musicians by providing an opportunity for them to train in Sarasota with Itzhak Perlman and other renowned musicians at the PMP Winter Residency. After the residency, PMP students move on to higher education and careers. The Perlman Music Program Suncoast (Perlman Suncoast) then invites these alumni back to the Sarasota-Manatee region for performances and outreach initiatives in public venues, retirement centers, private communities, places of worship, and public schools. Each performance offers a unique opportunity for area audiences to learn about and interact with the musicians through Q&A sessions and post-concert receptions.

In November, Perlman Suncoast presents two recitals by the Tobias Quartet. The first event is Wednesday, November 15, 7 p.m., in the Thomas McGuire Hall at Sarasota Art Museum, 1001 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The program features Ludwig van Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 18 No. 2 in G Major and Maurice Ravel's String Quartet in F Major. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets, visit the link below.

The Tobias Quartet will also perform a free outdoor concert on Saturday, November 18, 5 p.m., at The Green at UTC (adjacent to Rocco's Tacos), 125 N Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. Chairs will be provided. The concert will be followed by UTC's holiday light show, choreographed to music playing every 30 minutes from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

“The Tobias Quartet opens our season with two opportunities for the public to hear these outstanding musicians,” says Lisa Berger, executive director of Perlman Suncoast. “Our local audiences may remember these young artists as students attending the PMP Winter Residency here and we are so excited to have them return as professionals who perform all over the world.”

Berger adds that what makes these performances so rewarding for audiences is that the artists share insights into the inspiration and the composer of the music they will play. Audiences have a chance, during the Q&A sessions afterwards, to learn more about both the music and the musicians.

Members of the Tobias Quartet initially connected during summers spent at the Perlman Music Program on Shelter Island, NY. They reunited during their studies at the Juilliard School and the quartet ultimately formed in the summer of 2021 at the Music from Angel Fire Festival, located in New Mexico. During their residencies at Music from Angel Fire in 2021 and 2022, the quartet performed a wide range of repertoire including the world premiere of an octet by Elise Arancio in collaboration with the Vera Quartet. The Tobias Quartet is passionate about outreach and has had the opportunity to curate concert programs for children of all ages. They also created an acclaimed educational video series which was sent to schools throughout New Mexico. The name of their ensemble pays homage to Toby Perlman, to whom they are eternally grateful for her infinite wisdom and inspiration.

About The Perlman Music Program Suncoast

The Perlman Music Program Suncoast cultivates, educates and inspires audiences of all ages through classical music performances and education outreach programs, including hosting the annual Perlman Music Program Winter Residency on the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee Campus, PMP Alumni: Around Town, and PMP Alumni: In Schools. Through its relationship with PMP, founded by Toby Perlman, and with a world-renowned faculty, including internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman, Perlman Suncoast offers the public the unique opportunity to witness the talent and spirit of extraordinarily gifted and promising young string students and accomplished graduates. For more information, visit the link below.




