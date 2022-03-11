The Hermitage Partners With Sarasota Contemporary Dance For 2022 NATIONAL WATER DANCE

The Hermitage Artist Retreat and Sarasota Contemporary Dance will partner to participate in the biennial National Water Dance (NWD) event, with new work inspired by gratitude for water and the urgent need to preserve local water resources as part of this year's NWD theme, "Dancing Out of Time," on Saturday, April 23 at 3:30pm.

This performance by the SCD company of professional dancers will be presented outdoors and socially distanced on the Hermitage Beach (Manasota Key). The performance will be broadcast simultaneously with performance groups from across the country and all around the world, with an introduction by Dr. Emily Heffernan, Associate Professor of Biology and Environmental Studies at New College of Florida.

"Sarasota Contemporary Dance is thrilled to partner with the Hermitage Artist Retreat on lands originally occupied by the Calusa people to perform in the National Water Dance awareness campaign," said SCD Artistic Director Leymis Bolaños. "Partnering with National Water Dance and founder Dale Andree since the start of National Water Dance more than ten years ago, SCD is honored to continue this long-standing partnership to bring awareness to the socio-environmental issues concerning climate change and the sanctity of our waters."

"In addition to being a leading arts incubator for bold and original new works, the Hermitage is deeply committed to ecological preservation and restoration," said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. "To that end, we are honored that this new creative work from Sarasota Contemporary Dance has been inspired by our historic, beachfront campus on Manasota Key as we partner to raise awareness for National Water Dance. We look forward to sharing this performance with the local community and participating in National Water Dance to highlight the importance of preserving our ecological resources."

Hermitage outdoor programs like this one are free and open to the public with a $5/person registration fee. Due to capacity limitations and social distancing, registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

The program description:

The mission of Sarasota Contemporary Dance is to bring cutting-edge dance of the highest caliber to the community through performance, education, and collaboration. Sarasota Contemporary Dance provides education and entertainment to loyal audiences through contemporary experiences with a community-minded voice. We strive to help people feel moved and welcomed to new opportunities.

For more information, visit: SarasotaContemporaryDance.org.