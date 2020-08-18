The Florida Studio Theatre School Now Enrolling For In-Person and Online Youth Classes

Enrollment is now open for The FST School classes for students ages 7-17.

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that enrollment is now open for The FST School with both in-person and online theatre classes for students ages 7-17 starting the week of August 31. Led by FST's team of Professional Resident Teaching Artists, core offerings include classes in acting, musical theatre, improvisation, dance and movement, and creating a memorable audition.

These classes run for 8 weeks at a time and range from $149 - 199 per session. Scholarships are available based on both merit and financial need. For more information or to enroll, visit fstschoolyouth.floridastudiotheatre.org or call 941.366.1350.

"We are excited to begin our youth classes at Florida Studio Theatre," said Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "Studying theatre gave me so many tools that I still use in my everyday life, including communication skills, thinking on my feet, planning, and analytical thinking. While these are terrific measurable outcomes, theatre-and all of the arts-are worthwhile in their own right. They are how we tell the story of our own emotional experience and how we hear the stories of others. In times of division, it becomes more important that we listen to each other. The arts help us develop that skill."

On-site classes will meet on FST's downtown, Sarasota theatre campus in the same rehearsal studios and state-of-the-art theatres used by the hundreds of professional actors FST employs each year. To ensure the safety of Florida Studio Theatre School students and teaching artists, the theatre has implemented several safety measures in full compliance with CDC guidelines, including limited class sizes, social distancing, and rigorous sanitizing and disinfecting. Masks are required upon arrival at FST and while moving from space to-space at the theatre.

Three online classes (Dance and Movement, Acting for Youth, and Auditioning for Teens) allow students to connect creatively from the comfort of home. Since launching virtual class offerings in May, the FST School has welcomed students from as far as Mexico, California, and Connecticut.

New extended classes available by invitation or audition only will bring full theatrical productions to life, including a contemporary takes on great works of theatre, a Broadway musical, and an original comedy performance. Designed for experienced students, these classes span 24 weeks and cost $597. To request an audition for your budding young artist, email Josh Ford at jford@floridastudiotheatre.org.

"In these classes, students will rehearse shows for performances taking place in the spring," said Ford. "In Musical Theatre Classics, we will put together a one act version of the musical Suessical!. In Kids and Teen Classics, we will create updated versions of A Midsummer Night's Dream and Romeo and Juliet, with modern language and fast-paced storytelling. With Kids Comedy Club, students will create and stage original sketch comedy."

With 13 classes beginning the week of August 31, The FST School offers something for students of all experience levels. Whether looking to build confidence and coordination, or pursue serious theatrical training, FST invites students of all backgrounds to discover their artistic home with The Florida Studio Theatre School. A complete list of classes can be found at fstschoolyouth.floridastudiotheatre.org. To enroll, visit the FST website or call 941.366.1350. Classes range from $149 - $597 and run for 8 or 24 weeks. Full and partial scholarships are available. To request an audition for one of FST's four classes for experienced students, email jford@floridastudiotheatre.org.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You