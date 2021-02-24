The Florida Studio Theatre School Announces In-Person Spring Break Camp

The Florida Studio Theatre School has announced that it will offer its popular Spring Break Camp for students ages 7-12 from Monday, March 15 to Friday, March 19. This one-week educational experience runs from 10AM - 2:30PM each day and will be held in person on FST's downtown Sarasota campus. Led by the theatre's Resident Teaching Artists, FST's Spring Break Camp gives budding young artists the opportunity to nurture their own creativity, build self-esteem, and gain emotional awareness-all in a safe and supportive environment. For more information or to enroll, call (941) 366-1350 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org/FST-School-Youth.

"Theatre is about telling your story," said Josh Ford, FST's Director of Education. "Anyone who has spent time with children knows that they can't wait to tell you their story. Giving students an outlet to do that creates a joyful and meaningful experience, no matter the age of the student. After having a chance to experience that at our Spring Break Camp, students leave confident and energized, knowing that their stories have value, and perhaps more importantly, to truly listen to the stories of others."

Drawing on over 35 years of camp tradition, this program explores acting, dance, improvisation, and voice work in small class sizes so that each student gets the support and feedback they need. FST's Teaching Artists will collaborate with students to build honest, exciting, and expressive works of theatre. This year's Spring Break Camp culminates with an open class where students will demonstrate their new skills and perform for a small, invited audience of family and friends.

To ensure the safety of its students and teaching artists, the FST School will operate in full compliance of CDC guidelines, including social distancing and reduced camp capacity. Masks are required upon arrival at FST and when moving between spaces at the theatre. For a full list of actions that the FST School is taking to ensure the safety of its students and teaching artists, visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org.

Scholarships are available, based both on merit and need. In addition, FST is giving back to the community by offering full scholarships to the families of front line workers and essential personnel. For more information about scholarships, call FST's Education Office at (941) 366-1350 or visit FloridaStudioTheatre.org/FST-School-Youth.