THE AUDACITY OF IDENTITY: ART AND POETRY BY JORDAN BEUTEL Featured at Creative Liberties This Month

Creative Liberties will present "The Audacity of Identity: Art and Poetry by Jordan Beutel,” a free, one-night pop-up event featuring the art and poetry of the trans artist Jordan Beutel, on Thursday, October 19, 6-8 p.m., at 927 N. Lime Avenue in Sarasota. Guests are invited to experience the emotional journey of Beutel's transition through his visual art and poetry. There will be a Q&A session after the poetry presentation.

Jordan Beutel Is a visual artist and poet, who was introduced to the arts at a very young age and discovered how to express himself through various mediums. Even though he grew up in this environment, he allowed society to oppress his identity for most of his life. Feeling lost, Beutel embarked on a mental health journey in August 2020. At that time his goal was to understand himself and why he was struggling to find happiness. Through this journey, Beutel discovered that allowing society to oppress his true identity into hiding caused the discourse in his life. The inability to be authentic had spliced his identity and caused overwhelming depression, anxiety, and self-hatred. The only way to heal was to speak his truth. In April of 2021, he said the words for the first time, “I am trans.” These three words unlocked the euphoric happiness he had always heard of and never experienced for himself. For more information, visit www.riptidezen.com.

Also in October:

Second Saturday Open Studios: October 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at all three Creative Liberties locations. Meet the artists, view the art, and take home your favorite piece.

Class and Workshop Information and Demo Day: October 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at 927 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota. Meet the fabulous artists who will be teaching in the Creative Academy and learn about their class and workshop offerings; see demonstrations; and register for classes and workshops. Featuring Sandy Koolkin, Deb Lambert, Jessica Rivera, Susan Hurwitch, Traci Kegerreis, Gemma Hobbs, Drita Dawn, Judy Levine, Jenny Berry and Collin Rowland. At 927 N. Lime Avenue, Sarasota.

Family Art Day: October 28, 9 a.m.-noon, at 927 N Lime Avenue, Sarasota. Bring the whole family! These free monthly events feature interactive art-creating sessions led by professional artists. In a special edition of Family Art Day, artist Judy Levine will team up with Art In Common Places co-founder and poet Teresa Carson to lead families in making story bracelets and poetry. These projects are suitable for all ages and skill levels. No RSVP required. This is a free program, made possible by generous funding from the Floyd C Johnson and Flo Singer Johnson Foundation.

Creative Liberties Artist Studios and Gallery was founded in November 2021 by Barbara Gerdeman and Elizabeth Goodwill, both artists and art educators. Goodwill explains that "more than 35 independent local artists have artwork on display or are working at our three locations." She adds that Creative Liberties provides “affordable working studio spaces, display walls, emerging artist residencies, education opportunities, community outreach, and unique events—all in close proximity to the downtown center of Sarasota."

Creative Liberties now has three locations in Sarasota; the original location at 901-B Apricot Avenue features nine studio artists and gallery walls for four feature artists. The 927 N. Lime Avenue location features12 studio artists, gallery walls for six feature artists and the Creative Academy classroom/community space. Its third location, Creative Liberties Artist Residencies at Gaze Modern, is in the ARCOS Apartments, 340 Central Avenue and offers limited-time artist residences for work and display space.

"We are responding to the needs of the artists in our community and the interests of the art enthusiasts,” says Gerdeman, "and we are thrilled to offer a whole new art buying experience that adds depth and value for both the artists and the collectors. We want to make art accessible to all, for those who want to create, sell, learn, view and buy.”

For more information about Creative Liberties, visit www.creativeliberties.net; call 941-799-6634 or email info@creativeliberties.net. The Limelight studios are open to the public, Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and Sunday to Wednesday by appointment. The Rosemary artists residency at Gaze Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.