THE '70S: MORE THAN A DECADE, Extends Again at Florida Studio Theatre

Florida Studio Theatre has announced that, due to continued audience demand, The '70s: More Than A Decade will be extended for a third time. After playing nine shows a week for 19 weeks to sold-out audiences, The '70s: More Than A Decade had its final performance in FST's Court Cabaret on February 12. On January 3, FST announced that the theatre would be bringing the hit music revue back for a two-week limited return engagement. Due to an overwhelming response from audiences, this encore presentation of The '70s: More Than A Decade will now run in FST's Keating Theatre from March 8-April 2, 2023. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000

With the announcement of this third extension, the wildly popular music revue has officially become the biggest hit in FST Cabaret history. With 21,000 tickets sold, The '70s: More Than A Decade has surpassed previous record-breaking Cabarets, including Unchained Melodies (2019) and Blue Suede Shoes (2018).

"The '70s: More Than a Decade will always hold a special place in my heart," said Lead Developer Rebecca Hopkins. "As a child of the '70s, myself, this show was especially meaningful for me to write. We've been overwhelmed by the audience's response since the revue opened in October 2022. I couldn't be more pleased that so many people have shared a special connection with this Cabaret and its music, as I have."

With music made famous by The Who, Carole King, The Bee Gees, and Marvin Gaye, The '70s: More Than A Decade celebrates the diverse musical styles and sounds that emerged during this important decade in American history. Bringing such songs as "Joy to the World," "Let It Be," and "Stayin' Alive," to life onstage are Nick Anastasia, Stacey Harris, Jannie Jones, Eddie Weaver, and Carl Haan (Pianist).

Critics have called the show "Sizzling," "Superb," and "A treat as much for the eyes as for the ears." Audiences are raving about the Cabaret, calling it "One of the best shows we have seen at FST," "Truly vibrant," and "Phenomenal."

Returning for a strictly limited return engagement, The '70s: More Than A Decade will play in FST's Keating Theatre from March 8 - April 2, 2023. Single tickets are now on sale at FloridaStudioTheatre.org and 941.366.9000.