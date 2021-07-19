Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Welcomes Michéle Des Verney Redwine and Expands Board of Trustees

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that uses the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, has appointed the organization's founder, Michéle Des Verney Redwine, as its first CEO.

It also welcomes seven new members to its board of trustees: Malcolm Lewis Barnes, Terry Brackett, Allen Brown, Francine Brown, Kimberly Grainger, Kaveecia Moore, and Calvin Ramsey. Dr. James Stewart will assume the role as interim president.

"Being called to lead this dream team is such an honor," says Redwine. "Our board is comprised of artists, authors, former heads of industry, academic professionals, scholars, art advocates and community leaders. We have come together to promote diversity and inclusion in programming and leadership throughout our community. It's an ambitious goal-but we will settle for nothing less."

Michéle Des Verney Redwine is an artist, educator, and equal employment opportunity specialist with years of executive leadership experience in nonprofit organizations, public sectors, educational institutions, and government entities. As a painter and sculptor, Redwine is also a strong community advocate for the arts. She founded SBAC in 2018 and served as its president until being appointed CEO this month.

As SBAC's president, Redwine launched several groundbreaking initiatives, including the Arts & Racial Justice/Discovery Series, which provides a forum for artists and arts and civic leaders to participate in dialogues Redwine describes as "courageous conversations." In the 2020-2021 season, SBAC will have presented four panel events, with the participation of dozens of leaders in the regional arts and education industry. Under Redwine's leadership, SBAC partnered with Art Center Sarasota and five Sarasota County schools to offer students of African descent the opportunity to participate in "Student Black Muse," a visual arts exhibition commemorating Black History Month. She also launched the "Syllabus of Color" initiative, a three-year program that will plant the seeds of art appreciation and mastery in a new generation of Black and Latino students. Redwine has worked to create partnerships with dozens of area organizations, including Florida Studio Theater, Art Center Sarasota, the Hermitage Artist Retreat, Manasota ASALH, Sarasota Museum of Art, the Polk Museum, the Sarasota County school system and several educational groups and organizations.

Malcolm Lewis Barnes is a seasoned business and economic development professional. Allen Brown has focused on his true passion-the culinary arts. Brown spent the previous 23 years in finance, sales and marketing, strategic partner engagement and systems development. Terry Brackett is a retired Washington, D.C., energy lawyer and former legal advisor to Dr. Matthew Holden at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Dr. Francine Z. Brown is a retired assistant professor, management consultant entrepreneur, and human resources director. Kimberly Grainger is the assistant vice president of academic administration at New College of Florida. Kaveecia Moore manages the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce "Opportunities for All" initiative, a program designed to assist owners with navigating resources to help their business grow. Calvin Alexander Ramsey Sr. is an award-winning children's book author, playwright, photographer, and painter.

SBAC's board of directors includes: Dr. James Stewart, interim president; Lisa Berger, vice president; Ron Kline, secretary; Irene Oakley Johnson, treasurer; and Ellen Berman, Cheryl Spicer Bryant, Sharon Preston-Folta, Alyssia Lazin, Ron Mason, Mark Smith, James Stewart, Nancy Boxill Thompson and Paul Toliver.

For more information about the Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, visit www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org.