Soul Sensations & Friends Support WBTT With Special Event, June 11-13

In mid-June, The Soul Sensations & Friends return to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe to perform on the popular outdoor concert stage, in support of WBTT and the important role it plays in the local community. Like 2019's "Black or White: Makes My Music Right" and previous concerts produced by Dr. Randall Morgan to benefit WBTT, "Put Your Hands Together" is a revue of rhythm & blues songs and timeless pop hits.

The show is a special celebration of optimism for the future as WBTT emerges from a challenging period, with songs of energy and love to include "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now," "Before I Let Go," "How Will I Know," "Uptown Funk" and many other crowd-pleasers, performed by Dr. Morgan, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Ywada Pitts and Latraia Savage, backed by the fabulous Soul Sensations Band.

Edna Sherell will narrate; choreographer is Donald Frison. The band is: Judi Glover, music director and keyboard; Kenny Walker, bass; Errol Wise, percussion; Tommy LoBue, guitar; and Tom Ellison, sax.

"For 12 years, I have been proud to serve on WBTT's board of directors and support its efforts to shine a light on the work of important Black artists, mentor aspiring artists of color, and spark necessary conversations about topics that impact our lives," said Dr. Morgan. "As a musician as well as a music fan, I can't think of a better way to support this fine arts organization than to put on a show that will have people on their feet and happy - just as WBTT does throughout its performance season!"

The proceeds from "Put Your Hands Together" will support WBTT's mission. Shows take place each evening, Friday-Sunday, June 11-13, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50/person, with seating in socially distanced parties of one or two. Go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505.