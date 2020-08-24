Single Tickets For STOMP On Sale This Week At Van Wezel
The production comes to the Van Wezel on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
Back with the "beat that just won't quit" (San Francisco Chronicle), STOMP returns to Sarasota in 2021! The family-friendly and fun-filled production comes to the Van Wezel on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Single tickets are $37-$72 and go on sale to the public on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.
STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique - an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. STOMP - see what all the noise is about.
Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:
- A Killer Party - Digital musical series available for streaming now
- Cirque Dreams Holidaze - December 11, 2020
- Menopause The Musical - January 12, 2021
- Il Divo - January 15, 2021
- Reza: Edge of Illusion - January 25, 2021
- An Intimate Evening with David Foster: HITMAN Tour Featuring Katharine McPhee - January 31, 2021
- Neil Berg's 112 Years of Broadway - February 2, 2021
- Audra McDonald - February 13, 2021
- Jay Leno - February 14, 2021
- A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: The Queen of Soul featuring Damien Sneed with special guest, Karen Clark Sheard - February 18, 2021
- Itzhak Perlman in Recital - March 8, 2021
- PROUD Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner - March 9, 2021
- America - March 10, 2021
- An Evening with Chris Botti - March 14, 2021
- Engelbert Humperdinck: Reflections Tour - March 18, 2021
- South Pacific - March 29-30, 2021
- Kenny G - March 31, 2021
- Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock and Roll Part IV - April 1, 2021
- Terry Fator: It Starts Tonight - April 2, 2021
- Mansion of Dreams starring Illusionist Rick Thomas - April 8, 2021
- Blue Man Group - April 12-13, 2021
- Johnny Mathis 65 Years of Romance - April 14, 2021
- Sweet Caroline - April 21, 2021
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show - April 23-25, 2021
- Fiddler on the Roof - April 27-29, 2021
- RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles - May 9, 2021
- One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works - May 15, 2021
- Maks & Val LIVE: Motion Pictures Tour featuring special guests Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd - July 25, 2021
- An Evening with Bruce Hornsby - November 11, 2021
- Celtic Thunder: Ireland - November 17, 2021
- Come From Away - November 23-28, 2021
- The Temptations and The Four Tops - December 2, 2021
Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.