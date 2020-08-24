Single Tickets For STOMP On Sale This Week At Van Wezel

The production comes to the Van Wezel on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Back with the "beat that just won't quit" (San Francisco Chronicle), STOMP returns to Sarasota in 2021! The family-friendly and fun-filled production comes to the Van Wezel on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Single tickets are $37-$72 and go on sale to the public on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10 a.m.

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty and utterly unique - an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. STOMP - see what all the noise is about.

Additional single ticket shows ON SALE NOW include:

Subscription packages and several single ticket shows are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

