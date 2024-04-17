Sarasota Youth Opera Summer Camp Registration is Open Now Through May 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sarasota Youth Opera invites young people between the ages of 8 and 18 to explore the exciting world of opera through its annual Summer Camp. Designed for all skill levels and led by a team of seasoned professionals, the summer camp delves into every aspect of what goes into opera! A typical day includes sessions in singing, acting, physical comedy, sets, props, wigs, make-up, costumes and dance. It is so much more than just singing! The camp will take place at the Sarasota Opera House, located at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue in downtown Sarasota.



The camp will run on weekdays from June 10th to June 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a one or two-week session available for children aged 8 to 10, and a three-week session for young singers ages 11 to 18. (See schedule and details below.)



Parents from past years have praised the camp saying “the quality of service provided to every camper and every parent is nothing short of amazing! It was an unbelievable opportunity for our son with a value unmatched by any other summer camp.” One parent said that they “have seen [their] daughter’s confidence grow in her three years in SYO Summer Camp!”

Appreciation from our campers includes “I’m inspired to be my best self!” and “we develop confidence while exploring all the beauty opera has to offer.” With such positive feedback, it’s clear that SYO’s summer camp offers a unique and unforgettable experience that children look forward to all year long!