Sarasota Orchestra Reveals May Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sarasota Orchestra’s May concerts promise to showcase hits that have captivated audiences “Time After Time.” The Orchestra will transport audiences back to the ‘80s with its ever-popular Outdoor Pops concert. After the electrifying nostalgia of the music of the ‘80s, audiences can bask in the romanticism of Tchaikovsky in Sarasota Orchestra’s final Discoveries program of the season.

Outdoor Pops: Decades: Back to the ‘80s

Back to the ‘80s is a power-packed evening of the decade’s number-one songs, including Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Cyndi Lauper’s first smash hit, “Time After Time,” and “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & the News. Featuring the music of a multitude of iconic ‘80s stars—such as Queen, Phil Collins, Stevie Nicks, and Heart—Back to the ‘80s contains all-new arrangements by GRAMMY-winner Jeff Tyzik belted out by three incredible vocalists. Experience Sarasota Orchestra, amped up on the field at the Orioles’ Ed Smith Stadium, in an evening of hits and home runs that concludes with a dazzling fireworks display.

Friday, May 3, 8:00pm

Saturday, May 4, 8:00pm

Discoveries: Becoming Tchaikovsky

What would have been on Tchaikovsky’s playlist? Conductor David Alan Miller offers a “sampler platter” of works by some of Tchaikovsky’s musical heroes, featuring beloved pieces by Bizet, Grieg, Schumann and Mozart. The program concludes with virtuoso cellist Zlatomir Fung performing Tchaikovsky’s timeless “Rococo” Variations—a glorious glimpse into the soul of one of music’s most treasured composers.

Saturday, May 11, 7:30pm