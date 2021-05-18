Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarasota Orchestra Receives NEA Grant

Grant funds will support the reimagined 2021 Sarasota Music Festival.

May. 18, 2021  

Sarasota Orchestra has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the 2021 Sarasota Music Festival. Grant funds will support the reimagined 2021 Sarasota Music Festival, which includes socially distanced live performances by faculty and former fellows from June 12-19, 2021.

Sarasota Orchestra's project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.

"As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as Sarasota Orchestra reengage fully with partners and audiences," said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. "Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure."

Joseph McKenna, President & CEO of Sarasota Orchestra said, "Sarasota Orchestra is grateful for the support of the NEA and their grant for the Sarasota Music Festival. Bringing back the Festival this year is an important way to sustain music in our community and we appreciate the assistance."

The Sarasota Music Festival has earned a place in the music world as one of the premier teaching and chamber music festivals in the United States. The Sarasota Music Festival is a magical combination of youthful promise and acclaimed talent that carries a reputation as one of the finest classical-music events in the nation.

For more information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.


