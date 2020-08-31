Sarasota Orchestra Postpones 2020-2021 Concerts

Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane is planning a series of 12 to 14 smaller ensemble concerts in Holley Hall at the Orchestra's Symphony Center.

Sarasota Orchestra has announced the postponement of its previously scheduled concerts for September 2020 through May 2021. Best efforts will be made to reschedule guest conductors, featured artists and programs in upcoming seasons for all previously scheduled performances and subscription series.

Artistic Advisor Jeffrey Kahane is planning a series of 12 to 14 smaller ensemble concerts in Holley Hall at the Orchestra's Symphony Center, which are anticipated to begin in November. Kahane's programs will offer a variation of styles for a broad range of musical tastes. Details and ticket prices for concert programs will be announced in September along with options for online streaming, giving patrons the opportunity to experience concerts and other content from home.

"This next step back to the concert hall is underscored by our commitment to the health and safety of our patrons, musicians, staff and volunteers." said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO. "Although this year will look very different from our usual schedule, there are exciting things in store at Sarasota Orchestra. Our entire organization has been working all summer to imagine new and meaningful ways to connect our community to the music and musicians they love."

Concerts will employ socially distanced musicians on the stage with ensembles ranging from two to 15 players. Enhanced safety protocols for small audiences will include socially distanced seating, required masks, hand sanitizing stations, deep cleaning of the facility between performances, and a newly installed Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization air handling system.

"Bringing the rejuvenating power of the performing arts to our community is more essential today than any time in our 70-year history, " said McKenna. "It is our hope that those who can, will donate their 2020 / 2021 subscriptions to ensure we will keep our forward momentum for a strong return to our performance halls,"

Information is available on the organization's website: www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

