Sarasota Orchestra Announces the Passing of Music Director Bramwell Tovey

Sarasota Orchestra has announced the passing of Music Director Bramwell Tovey, following declining health in recent days.

In 2021, Maestro Tovey accepted the position of Music Director of Sarasota Orchestra, extended his artistic leadership position with the Rhode Island Philharmonic, and was appointed as Principal Guest Conductor with Orchestre Symphonique de Québec.

An international musical leader and global citizen, Maestro Tovey impacted several generations across multiple continents through his music making, conducting and teaching. British-born Bramwell Tovey charmed Sarasota audiences with his debut concert in October 2021 and in the finale to the Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks season this past April. "The musical world has lost a real treasure," said Tom Ryan, Board Chair of Sarasota Orchestra.

Known for his warm personality, clever wit and superb musicianship, Maestro Tovey was beloved by musicians with whom he shared the stage and countless music lovers from around the globe who attended concerts.

"There was immediate chemistry between Maestro Tovey and our Orchestra. We shared with him an expectation of a long partnership. Like so many, all of us at Sarasota Orchestra feel the tremendous loss of a great friend and sincere collaborator. Our heartfelt thoughts are with his family during this most difficult hour," said Joseph McKenna, President and CEO of Sarasota Orchestra.

Diagnosed with a rare form of sarcoma in May of 2019, Tovey underwent surgery at Dana Farber in Boston in June of 2021 that left him briefly cancer free. In January of this year, scans confirmed a re-occurrence from which he was ultimately unable to recover.

Details about expressing condolences will be shared separately when information becomes available. Sarasota Orchestra will provide updated information about the coming season in the near future.