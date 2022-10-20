Sarasota Orchestra Announces November 2022 Concerts

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its Masterworks series with bold works befitting of a season beginning. Its second Chamber Soirée of the season offers a unique opportunity to hear Sarasota Orchestra musicians alongside a special guest artist: pianist Orion Weiss.

Masterworks 1: Symphonie Fantastique

Sarasota Orchestra's first Masterworks program of the 2022-2023 season features works written by three composers at the beginning of their careers. Prizewinning composer Quinn Mason describes A Joyous Trilogy, written in 2019, as "the very embodiment of happiness and cheerfulness." Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang shines in Grieg's Piano Concerto, completed when the composer was just 24. The program concludes with Berlioz's evocative Symphonie fantastique.

Grammy Award-winning conductor David Alan Miller has served as Music Director of the Albany Symphony since 1992. Pianist Joyce Yang first came to international attention in 2005 when she won the silver medal at the 12th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. She is a recipient of the 2010 Avery Fisher Career Grant.

When/Where:

November 4 | 7:30pm | Van Wezel

November 5 | 7:30pm | Van Wezel

November 6 | 2:30pm | Van Wezel

How: Tickets from $37, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434

Chamber Soirée 2: Orion Weiss and Friends

Sarasota Orchestra musicians are joined by world-renowned pianist Orion Weiss, one of the most sought-after soloists in his generation of American musicians. Bach's Trio Sonata from The Musical Offering is a Baroque masterpiece. César Franck's mighty Piano Quintet is a highly Romantic work, full of emotional intensity.

Known for his affinity for chamber music, Orion Weiss is widely regarded as a "brilliant pianist" (The New York Times) with "powerful technique and exceptional insight" (The Washington Post).

When: November 13, 4:00pm

Where: Holley Hall

How: Tickets from $40, available at www.SarasotaOrchestra.org or (941) 953-3434